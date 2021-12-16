Destructive winds are surging through the Midwest. Here’s what happened

A storm swept across the Great Plains and the Midwest on Wednesday, leaving one person dead, according to NBC News.

Tornadoes swept across Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa. Iowa State Patrol troopers reported an incident where a tractor-trailer was blown over, causing a crash on Highway 151, west of Walford.

According to KCCI News, the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and his name hasn’t been released. At 6 p.m., the agency tweeted a warning — “Don’t be in a vehicle. Get in your safe spot now.”

12-15-21 (6:09 p.m.) Update of the long and wide swath of severe storms bearing down on central Iowa shortly. Don't be in a vehicle. Get in your safe spot now. https://t.co/wkoLw36k7f — Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) December 16, 2021

By Thursday, the storm moved to the north of the Great Lakes and into Canada, but high winds, snow and hazardous conditions were still being reported in the upper Great Lakes Region, according to ABC News.