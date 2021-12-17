You’re cordially invited to Betty White’s 100th birthday party

Betty White is inviting her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday with her on the big screen.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” will be available in 900 movie theaters nationwide on Jan. 17, 2022, according to Variety.

The movie, distributed by Fathom Events, will screen at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local times.

Tickets cost $13.38 and are available for purchase.

Per USA Today, the 1-hour and 40-minute film features White’s friends — including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Jimmy Kimmel and others.

It will also highlight the actress’ milestones on television in shows like “The Golden Girls,” “Hot in Cleveland,” hosting “SNL,” an archival episode of White’s first sitcom and her award-winning SuperBowl commercial.

According to Variety, filmmakers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein were given exclusive access to make this movie, which is why fans will get a closer look at the star’s life behind the scenes.

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be great,” White said in a statement, per the report.

White, known as “America’s sweetheart,” was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995 and has won eight Emmys.

When speaking on her longevity, White told People last year, “I am blessed with good health, so turning 99 is no different than turning 98.”