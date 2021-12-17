 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

You’re cordially invited to Betty White’s 100th birthday party

Betty White, a legendary American entertainer, has worked in the industry for the last 70 years. Now she’s celebrating her 100th birthday with her fans

By Gitanjali Poonia
Gavin MacLeod, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Betty White and Ed Asner.
Former cast members of the Mary Tyler Moore Show, sans Mary Tyler Moore, are reunited for the Museum of Television and Radio’s 9th annual Television Festival in Los Angeles on March 21, 1992. From left are Gavin MacLeod, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Betty White and Ed Asner. White will soon celebrate her 100th birthday.
Craig Fujii, Associated Press

Betty White is inviting her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday with her on the big screen.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” will be available in 900 movie theaters nationwide on Jan. 17, 2022, according to Variety.

  • The movie, distributed by Fathom Events, will screen at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local times.
  • Tickets cost $13.38 and are available for purchase.

Per USA Today, the 1-hour and 40-minute film features White’s friends — including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Jimmy Kimmel and others.

  • It will also highlight the actress’ milestones on television in shows like “The Golden Girls,” “Hot in Cleveland,” hosting “SNL,” an archival episode of White’s first sitcom and her award-winning SuperBowl commercial.

According to Variety, filmmakers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein were given exclusive access to make this movie, which is why fans will get a closer look at the star’s life behind the scenes.

  • “Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be great,” White said in a statement, per the report.

White, known as “America’s sweetheart,” was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995 and has won eight Emmys.

When speaking on her longevity, White told People last year, “I am blessed with good health, so turning 99 is no different than turning 98.”

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

How religious can your religious school actually be? The Supreme Court may decide soon

By Asma Uddin

I’m Jewish. My husband’s Muslim. How did I end up impersonating Santa?

By Mya Jaradat

Which Western state retains schoolteachers better than any other in the country? The answer may surprise you

By Marjorie Cortez

High school girls basketball: Westlake’s defense leads its charge to 7th straight win

By Bruce Smith

The reason why the omicron variant creates mild COVID symptoms

By Herb Scribner

The Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert came together in two months. Here’s the backstory

By Trent Toone