Utah State football coach Blake Anderson apologizes for comments made about sexual assault victims

Following the release of an audio recording earlier this week, Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson apologized Friday for telling his players it “has never been more glamorized to be a victim” of sexual assault.

The comments were made during an August team meeting.

“I regret the words I used, and I apologize to anyone who has bravely come forward with allegations of wrongdoing,” Anderson said. “We have to do everything we can to encourage and protect anybody who has been the victim of a wrong, or whose personal rights have been violated.

“Anyone who knows me knows how strongly I feel about this. Giving victims a safe platform to address wrongs they’ve suffered is always the right thing to do, and something I’ll always stand for.”

Anderson said his message to his team “to always do the right thing warrants repeating whenever the opportunity presents itself.”

“In the course of that conversation, I used a phrase regarding victims of wrongdoing to magnify that message to our team, but after reading my comments in the transcript that was released, I realize my choice of words was hurtful,” he said.

Here’s the full statement: