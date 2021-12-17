 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Utah State vs. Oregon State: How to watch, listen to or stream the LA Bowl

Here’s how to watch the LA Bowl matchup between Utah State and Oregon State, plus a preview

By Joe Coles
General view of SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams.
General view of SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
Kyusung Gong, Associated Press

Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5)

  • Kickoff: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. MST
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium (70,240 capacity)
  • TV: ABC
  • Livestream: WatchESPN
  • Radio: 1280 AM/97.5 FM (Salt Lake City), 92.3 FM (Logan)
  • Series: Oregon State leads 3-0
  • Weather: Domed stadium

THE TRENDS

For Utah State ... The Aggies blew out San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game to win their first-ever Mountain West title.

For Oregon State ... The Beavers beat Stanford and Arizona State to set up a key matchup against Oregon, but lost to the Ducks in their regular season finale. Oregon State is playing in its first bowl game since 2013.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

This is the Aggies’ second bowl game against a Power Five team, with the other coming in 1961 when Utah State lost to Baylor in the Gotham Bowl.

A win would give Utah State its first-ever bowl victory over a Power Five opponent.

The Aggies’ first priority will be stopping Oregon State’s run game, which produced 217.4 yards per game — first in the Pac-12 and 12th in the nation — and was led by B.J. Baylor.

When Utah State has the ball, the Beavers’ first priority will be slowing down Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner and wide receiver Deven Thompkins.

Bonner has thrown for 3,560 yards and 36 touchdowns, with Thompkins catching 96 passes for 1,589 yards and nine touchdowns.

Bonner is on the verge of breaking the Aggies’ single-season passing yards record, set by Jordan Love. Bonner needs just 8 yards to do it.

In this file photo, Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor (4) rushes for a 27-yard touchdown during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Washington on Oct. 2, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore.
Amanda Loman, Associated Press

KEY PLAYER

BJ Baylor, RB, Oregon State: Baylor has rushed for 1,259 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 6 yards per carry. Baylor’s rushing output ranks 14th nationally.

Running is Oregon State’s strength on offense, and an experienced offensive line has been key in Baylor’s success.

UTAH STATE SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 — Utah State 26, Washington State 23

Sept. 10 — Utah State 48, North Dakota 24

Sept. 18 — Utah State 49, Air Force 45

Sept. 25 — Boise State 27, Utah State 3

Oct. 1 — BYU 34, Utah State 20

Oct. 9 — BYE

Oct. 16 — Utah State 28, UNLV 24

Oct. 22 — Utah State 26, Colorado State 24

Oct. 30 — Utah State 51, Hawaii 31

Nov. 6 — Utah State 35, New Mexico State 13

Nov. 13 — Utah State 48, San Jose State 17

Nov. 20 — Wyoming 44, Utah State 17

Nov. 26 — Utah State 35, New Mexico 10

Dec. 4 — Utah State 46, San Diego State 13 (Mountain West championship game)

Dec. 18 — Oregon State (LA Bowl, 5:30 p.m., ABC)

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

East High student with gun arrested as schools remain on alert due to TikTok trend

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Omicron variant can infect 3 to 5 people at a time, health expert says

By Herb Scribner

Why BYU is in such an unenviable position in Independence Bowl

By Jay Drew

How Britain Covey’s Utah career came up Roses

By Jeff Call

You’re cordially invited to Betty White’s 100th birthday party

By Gitanjali Poonia

Did Utah just get closer to a bid for the 2030 Winter Games?

By Lisa Riley Roche