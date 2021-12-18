Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 13 BYU’s 31-28 loss to UAB in the Independence Bowl

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Independence Bowl game between No. 13 BYU and UAB. Follow along for updates throughout the day.

Final

BYU’s 2021 season that was highlighted by six wins over Power Five opponents ended on a sour note, as the Cougars fell to a Conference USA foe Saturday in the Independence Bowl.

UAB led much of the game as the Blazers knocked off No. 13 BYU 31-28.

Samson Nacua’s fumble with three and a half minutes to play ended BYU’s last chance to rally, as the Blazers used a pounding rushing attack to run out the clock for the upset win.

With the loss, BYU finishes the year with a 10-3 record and must wait until after the national championship on Jan. 10 to find out how far the loss with drop them in the final rankings.

4th quarter

UAB 31, BYU 28

6:17 — BYU is going to have to rally again, after UAB went on an impressive 15-play, 75-yard drive that took 8:16 off the clock to regain the lead.

Worse yet for BYU, the Blazers retook the lead on a fourth-and-7 play, when Dylan Hopkins hit Trea Shropshire for a 14-yard touchdown.

UAB TD,



BYU looks to be in cover 2. DB doesn't sink and the FS is not over the top of the vertical route.



Dylan Hopkins throws a bullet between the two DBs. pic.twitter.com/kXGyGcoEMK — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) December 18, 2021

14:33 — The Cougars finally have a lead, turning a UAB turnover into seven points after Tyler Allgeier scored on a 1-yard run, his third rushing touchdown of the game.

Allgeier’s touchdown was set up by a 29-yard shovel pass to Masen Wake, as the Cougars marched 52 yards in eight plays for the go-ahead score.

Wow, watch this Baylor Romney to Masen Wake shovel pass. Fullbacks can do more than block at BYU. pic.twitter.com/829YdCbykz — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) December 18, 2021

3rd quarter

UAB 24, BYU 21

The Cougars haven’t led yet in this game, but they will have a chance to grab the lead early in the fourth quarter after a Hayden Livingston interception off a tipped pass gave BYU good field position and the Cougars are driving.

BYU had a chance to score on its previous drive, but was short on a fourth-and-1 play. The Cougars are 1 of 4 on fourth-down plays so far.

7:27 — UAB regained the lead, going 54 yards in 11 plays to take a three-point lead on a 38-yard field goal from Matt Quinn. The Blazers have yet to trail in the bowl game.

13:43 — Tyler Allgeier, as he’s done all season, gave the BYU offense the boost it needed, rumbling 62 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession of the second half. He’s now 8 yards shy of breaking the BYU single-season rushing record of 1,582 yards set by Luke Staley in 2001.

Tyler Allgeier ties it up with the 62-yard TD pic.twitter.com/AzViJ7m2Qz — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 18, 2021

The Cougars and Blazers are now tied again after that quick three-play, 75-yard drive.

2nd quarter

UAB 21, BYU 14

The Cougars have looked lethargic through much of the first half and find themselves trailing by seven at the break.

UAB’s Dylan Hopkins has carved up the BYU secondary, completing 12 of 12 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, as the Blazers have outgained BYU 214 to 182 in total yards.

Baylor Romney, playing in place of Jaren Hall, has completed 9 of 13 passes for 97 yards, while Tyler Allgeier is already over the century mark with 101 rushing yards and one touchdown.

3:18 — UAB had a perfect answer to BYU’s 14-point scoring run, going on a nine-play, 78-yard drive capped by a 23-yard Gerrit Prince touchdown catch from Dylan Hopkins. Hopkins has completed all 12 of his pass attempts for 106 yards, and UAB converted two third downs on the drive.

8:19 — BYU has the momentum now, after scoring for a second straight possession. The Cougars marched 50 yards on just five plays — sparked by a 37-yard reception by Gunner Romney — and scored on a 2-yard Samson Nacua run.

BYU’s defense set up the score by forcing UAB into a quick three-and-out deep in its own end of the field.

12:48 — The Cougars rode workhorse Tyler Allgeier to a much-needed touchdown, as BYU trimmed its deficit in half on an eight-play, 72-yard drive. Allgeier accounted for all 72 yards on the ground on the drive on seven carries, before scoring on a 1-yard run.

1st quarter

UAB 14, BYU 0

The Blazers captured momentum in the first quarter and have ridden it to a two-score lead. Baylor Romney started at QB for BYU in place of an injured Jaren Hall, and the Cougars’ offense has struggled with two possessions netting 0 points. UAB, meanwhile, has two touchdowns and has outgained BYU 141 to 64 in total offense.

1:02 — BYU finds itself in a big hole before the first quarter ends, as UAB responds after the Cougars’ second drive stalled in Blazer territory. DeWayne McBride, UAB’s star running back, ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run two plays after the Blazers’ defense got a stop on fourth down, and the Cougars trail 14-0.

UAB is up 14-0 on No. 13 BYU pic.twitter.com/w7QFmZEQa5 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 18, 2021

6:26 — UAB took the early lead, marching 60 yards on eight plays for a touchdown after BYU’s first drive was a three-and-out. Gerrit Prince caught a 10-yard pass from Dylan Hopkins for the opening score.

Due to inclement weather, kickoff has been pushed back from 1:30 p.m. MT to 1:41 p.m.

Grid View Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Baylor Romney (16) passes the ball just ahead of the Blazers rush as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) works to hold onto the ball with UAB Blazers safety Grayson Cash (12) and UAB Blazers linebacker Alex Wright (16) defending him as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU fans brave the wind and rain as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU fans cheer after a Cougar score as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Pepe Tanuvasa (45) and Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Tyler Batty (92) bring down UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) is hit by UAB Blazers safety Keondre Swoopes (0) as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) celebrates a touchdown as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake waves to fans as he goes into the locker room at the half as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) breaks away for run as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake waves to fans as he goes into the locker room at the half as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Gunner Romney (18) fights to get away form UAB Blazers safety Dy’jonn Turner (14) as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) hits UAB Blazers wide receiver Ryan Davis (6) as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters (10) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) and Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jacob Conover (17) get warmed up as BYU and UAB prepare to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU players walk back to the locker room to suit up as BYU and UAB prepare to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A few fans stand along the fence and watch the teams stretch out as BYU and UAB prepare to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Tyler Batty (92) goes over some moves as he warms up as BYU and UAB prepare to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU and sit in their seats and watch as the teams begin warmups as BYU and UAB prepare to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Fans get ready for the game as BYU and UAB prepare to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A young BYU fan watches warmups as BYU and UAB prepare play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) stretches out trying to make the catch as BYU and UAB prepare to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) walks around the field as BYU and UAB prepare play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Talan Alfrey (25) and the other players high-five fans as they exit the field prior to BYU and UAB playing in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) and the other players high-five fans as they exit the field prior to BYU and UAB playing in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Pregame prep

