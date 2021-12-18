Utah football gets commitment from Stanford grad transfer Kyle Petrucci

College head football coaches have made it clear in recent weeks that recruiting is even more of a year-round process than it used to be because of the transfer portal, and the Utah Utes have proven that to be true.

On Saturday, just three days after the opening of the early signing period (and a day after it closed — most sign on the first day), the Utes received a commitment from Stanford graduate transfer long snapper Kyle Petrucci.

Petrucci announced his pledge on Twitter, apparently on his birthday.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 251 pounds, Petrucci handled all of Stanford’s long snapping duties for the field goal and PAT units during the 2021 season.

Prior to that, he played in just two games as a junior before being sidelined by injury, and he did not play at all in his sophomore or freshman seasons.

Petrucci, a native of Newport Coast, California, announced on Nov. 28 that he was entering the portal.

He has not ever used a redshirt year, so he has two seasons of eligibility remaining because of the pandemic-induced free year of eligibility given to all players.