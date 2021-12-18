 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Utah football gets commitment from Stanford grad transfer Kyle Petrucci

By Ryan McDonald
Utah Utes players gather on the field before the game between the Utah Utes and the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Utah Utes players gather on the field before the game between the Utah Utes and the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

College head football coaches have made it clear in recent weeks that recruiting is even more of a year-round process than it used to be because of the transfer portal, and the Utah Utes have proven that to be true.

On Saturday, just three days after the opening of the early signing period (and a day after it closed — most sign on the first day), the Utes received a commitment from Stanford graduate transfer long snapper Kyle Petrucci.

Petrucci announced his pledge on Twitter, apparently on his birthday.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 251 pounds, Petrucci handled all of Stanford’s long snapping duties for the field goal and PAT units during the 2021 season.

Prior to that, he played in just two games as a junior before being sidelined by injury, and he did not play at all in his sophomore or freshman seasons.

Petrucci, a native of Newport Coast, California, announced on Nov. 28 that he was entering the portal.

He has not ever used a redshirt year, so he has two seasons of eligibility remaining because of the pandemic-induced free year of eligibility given to all players.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Live coverage: BYU takes on UAB in Independence Bowl

By Brandon Judd

BYU quarterback Baylor Romney to start Independence Bowl in place of injured Jaren Hall

By Dave McCann

Scientists predict what happens next with the omicron variant

By Herb Scribner

Christmas trees aren’t religious symbols, judge says

By Herb Scribner

The Jazz allowed the Spurs to get confidence early on, and they paid for it down the stretch

By Sarah Todd

This year’s ‘Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir’ featured a Celtic theme. Here are 4 highlights

By Trent Toone