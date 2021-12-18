Tyler Allgeier just broke this BYU rushing record

If he stays for another season, Tyler Allgeier could break the majority of BYU rushing records.

As it is, the Cougars’ star running back set one mark during the team’s Independence Bowl matchup against UAB on Saturday.

Allgeier broke the school’s single-season rushing record on a 3-yard carry in the third quarter, passing Luke Staley’s previous record of 1,582 yards, which was set during the 2001 season.

That was one of the few highlights for No. 13 BYU, which was upset 31-28 by the Blazers.

Allgeier entered Saturday’s game needing 174 yards to pass Staley for the record, and he had 101 yards on the ground in the first half against a UAB defense that was allowing 104.2 rushing yards per game.

He ended the game with 192 yards on 27 carries, giving Allgeier 1,601 rushing yards on the season.

Allgeier also entered the game with 20 rushing touchdowns, tied for the national lead, and has added three rushing touchdowns, including a 62-yarder in the third quarter to go with a pair of 1-yard runs.

With 23 rushing touchdowns, Allgeier was just one short of Staley’s single-season school record of 24 rushing touchdowns, also set in 2001.