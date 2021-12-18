Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah State’s 24-13 win over Oregon State in the LA Bowl

Utah State capped off its season with a 24-13 win over Oregon State in the LA Bowl, finishing with an 11-3 record.

After winning the first Mountain West Conference championship in school history, the Aggies’ defense dominated in the LA Bowl, holding the Beavers to just 13 points. Oregon State entered the game averaging 32.8 points per game. It was the Beavers’ lowest scoring output oof the season.

Utah State’s defense forced two turnovers.

Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner left the game after being injured in the second quarter, and former Orem High star Cooper Legas stepped in, throwing two touchdowns in his first-ever college action.

4th Quarter

11:00 — Cooper Legas throws an interception — a spectacular play by Kitan Oladapo to get a foot inbounds — but Utah State gets the ball right back. Justin Rice punches the ball out of Tre’Shaun Harrison’s grasp to force the turnover.

13:35 — Nick Heninger gets his third sack of the game at a key time, stopping Oregon State on 3rd and 6 from the Utah State 7-yard line. The Aggies force a field goal, which Everett Hayes converts. Utah State leads 24-13.

3rd Quarter

Utah State 24, Oregon State 10

3:49 — Utah State is pulling out all the stops.

Cooper Legas throws a pass across the field, behind the line of scrimmage, to Derek Wright, who throws it to Legas for a 34-yard completion.

Later in the drive, Legas looked to the sidelines, then Elelyon Noa takes the direct snap.

Legas put USU up 14 with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Bowling.

7:00 — Justin Rice stuffs Trey Lowe on third down and forces a 44-yard field goal attempt, which is wide from Everett Hayes.

10:05 — Cooper Legas had a couple of nice passes, including a 17-yard completion to Derek Wright and an 11-yard pass to Elelyon Noa. USU went to Noa one too many times on the ground, and they ran it on 3rd and 11. Connor Coles made a 25-yard field goal to put Utah State up 17-10.

2nd Quarter

Utah State 14, Oregon State 10

4:24 — Former Beaver Calvin Tyler Jr. caps off an 11-play, 85-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run. Tyler Jr. made several Beavers miss on the touchdown run. Tyler Jr. had a heavy workload on that drive, carrying the ball six times.

8:00 — Cooper Legas is still in at quarterback for USU. Logan Bonner went to the injury tent earlier.

8:40 — The Aggies stop the Beavers on 3rd and 15, and Oregon State kicker Everett Hayes misses the 42 yard field goal. However, an illegal formation penalty on Utah State gives the Beavers another try, this time from 37 yards, and Hayes connects. Oregon State leads 10-7.

14:42 — Utah State puts former Orem High star Cooper Legas in at quarterback, and on his first-ever collegiate pass, throws a beautiful pass to Deven Thompkins for a 62-yard touchdown. The Aggies tie the game.

1st Quarter

Oregon State 7, Utah State 0

It’s been a defensive battle after Oregon State’s touchdown. Logan Bonner threw an interception, but the Aggies’ defense has held strong, holding the Beavers to no points on their next three drives. The Aggies stopped an Oregon State fourth-down attempt and forced the Beavers to punt twice.

Utah State has been able to get pressure on Chance Nolan and have sacked him twice.

14:02 — The Beavers strike first.

A 39 yard pass from Chance Nolan to Zeriah Beason sets up a 20-yard touchdown run by Jesiah Irish on Oregon State’s opening drive. It’s a three-play, 71-yard drive by the Beavers.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game: