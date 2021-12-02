 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bronco Mendenhall has resigned as Virginia head coach, effective following the Cavaliers’ bowl appearance

Mendenhall has coached at Virginia for six seasons, including the current one, turning the Cavaliers into a competitive ACC program

By Ryan McDonald
Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall meets his players as they walk off the field after falling to BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. BYU won 66-49. Mendenhall will reportedly resign as the Virginia head coach after the Cavaliers’ bowl game.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall, the former BYU head coach, will resign following the Cavaliers’ upcoming bowl game.

The school made the announcement on Thursday afternoon (bowl game matchups will be announced this weekend).

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Mendenhall is not resigning so he can take another job.

“It has been a privilege to have Bronco Mendenhall direct the Virginia football team over the past six seasons,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams in the announcement. “He has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program, but elevating the expectations for the program.

“He has established the necessary foundation to propel our football team upward. He is more than a football coach and the impact he has had on these young men will be a positive influence for the rest of their lives.”

Mendenhall, 55, has a record of 36-38 in six seasons at Virginia since leaving BYU following the 2015 campaign.

The Cavaliers are 6-6 this season, and there has been growing frustration among the fan base over the performance of the team.

Virginia won nine games in 2019. That was the high over a steady growth period after the team won just two contests his first season there.

“He is an amazing colleague to our other coaches and staff, always willing to help wherever it is needed,” Williams said in the announcement. “I have been blessed to have been able to work with him these last four years and I wish he and (his wife) Holly the very best in their next chapter.”

Overall in his career, Mendenhall has a record of 135-81, as he went 99-43 in 11 seasons at BYU.

