Why Bronco Mendenhall said he resigned from Virginia

On Thursday afternoon, a shock was sent through the world of college football as Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall abruptly resigned from his position.

Soon after the announcement was made, Mendenhall met with reporters via Zoom to address why he made the decision.

Noting he’s been in the coaching profession for 31 years, Mendenhall said it was just this week that he felt he needed to step down.

“I would love to say there’s been this buildup and a long amount of epiphanies and thought, but clearly this week, there was a sense of clarity to me that I needed to step back from college football and reassess, renew, reframe and reinvent — with my wife as a partner — our future and the next chapter of our lives,” Mendenhall said.

He said he was asked to stay by both the university president and athletic director, saying “it was my decision only, and Holly my wife’s a little stunned and shocked, too still, but I believe a renewal and a pause and a reframing and a reinventing and a reconnecting is necessary to then become the very best person I can be moving forward.”

Mendenhall said he does intend to get back into coaching at some point.

“None of this I’m viewing as permanent,” he said. “This is just a chance to re-become.”

Observing that he feels college football needs “grown-ups,” Mendenhall said, “I’m not taking my decision lightly as I try to do those things and have tried.

“The next journey will be uncovered as we go. Hard to uncover it if there’s not a pause and contemplation and reflection, and so that’s what I’m choosing to do.”

Other highlights from the press conference, which lasted more than 40 minutes:

