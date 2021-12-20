 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Truck drivers boycott Colorado after driver sentenced to 110 years in prison

Truckers are refusing to drive to Colorado, pushing for the state to grant Rogel Aguilera-Mederos clemency

By Gitanjali Poonia
Truck driver Camilo Diaz of Miami wears a mask.
Truck driver Camilo Diaz of Miami wears a mask after parkig his rig at the Flying J Truck Stop during the outbreak of the new coronavirus Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Aurora, Colo.
Associated Press

Truck drivers are protesting the 110-year prison sentence of a truck driver who killed four people in an accident.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver, crashed a semi-truck into traffic, killing four people an injuring several others in April 2019. The crash also damaged and destroyed 28 vehicles, per CBS4 Denver.

  • The truck reportedly lost braking function when it was traveling downhill on Interstate 70.

Aguilera-Mederos was arrested on 27 counts — four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of attempt to commit assault in first agree, two counts of vehicular assault, one count of reckless driving and four counts of careless driving causing death, per the report.

  • Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was found guilty in October and sentenced on Dec. 13, where Judge A. Bruce Jones said his hands were tied due to mandatory minimum laws in the state.
  • According to the Independent, his lawyer stated that Aguilera-Mederos had no previous criminal record and he’s a Cuban immigrant who values his new life in the U.S. The investigation also didn’t find the truck driver under the influence.

His sentence caused an outrage. A Change.org petition already has 4.3 million signatures, and is asking for clemency or commutation as time served.

  • The petition also states that the trucking company involved has had “several inspections since 2017, with several mechanical violations.”
  • Now, truckers are protesting by boycotting Colorado.

One Tiktoker said, “this truck is no longer going to Colorado. We want justice for Rogel Aguilera. Truckers he needs our help.”

Another trucker said, “no longer going to Colorado. I’ve told all my drivers not to take any loads or fuel up there. They’ll be paid extra to go around if they have to. Justice for Rogel Aguilera!”

On Thursday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said, “we review all clemency applications, we’ve yet to receive one from the individual but every clemency application that we receive, we review and make a determination,” per The Independent,

Next Up In Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

Will you get COVID because of omicron? A new prediction is here

By Herb Scribner

Papa Johns’ new crust is inspired by New York-style pizza

By Gitanjali Poonia

Will the U.S. go into lockdown over the omicron variant? It’s unlikely

By Herb Scribner

How to save money as a driver

By Gitanjali Poonia

Opinion: With all the gifts you give children this year, consider this, too

By Susan Madsen

Great as he is, Tom Brady is no saint

By Jennifer Graham