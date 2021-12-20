Truck drivers boycott Colorado after driver sentenced to 110 years in prison

Truck drivers are protesting the 110-year prison sentence of a truck driver who killed four people in an accident.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver, crashed a semi-truck into traffic, killing four people an injuring several others in April 2019. The crash also damaged and destroyed 28 vehicles, per CBS4 Denver.

The truck reportedly lost braking function when it was traveling downhill on Interstate 70.

Aguilera-Mederos was arrested on 27 counts — four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of attempt to commit assault in first agree, two counts of vehicular assault, one count of reckless driving and four counts of careless driving causing death, per the report.

Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was found guilty in October and sentenced on Dec. 13, where Judge A. Bruce Jones said his hands were tied due to mandatory minimum laws in the state.

According to the Independent, his lawyer stated that Aguilera-Mederos had no previous criminal record and he’s a Cuban immigrant who values his new life in the U.S. The investigation also didn’t find the truck driver under the influence.

His sentence caused an outrage. A Change.org petition already has 4.3 million signatures, and is asking for clemency or commutation as time served.

The petition also states that the trucking company involved has had “several inspections since 2017, with several mechanical violations.”

Now, truckers are protesting by boycotting Colorado.

One Tiktoker said, “this truck is no longer going to Colorado. We want justice for Rogel Aguilera. Truckers he needs our help.”

Another trucker said, “no longer going to Colorado. I’ve told all my drivers not to take any loads or fuel up there. They’ll be paid extra to go around if they have to. Justice for Rogel Aguilera!”

On Thursday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said, “we review all clemency applications, we’ve yet to receive one from the individual but every clemency application that we receive, we review and make a determination,” per The Independent,