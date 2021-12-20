Dozens of dry shampoo and conditioners recalled due to cancer-causing ingredient

Procter & Gamble, or P&G, has recalled more than 30 products that could contain benzene, a cancer-causing agent, per CNN.

The product brands include Pantene, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Old Spice and Aussie, according to CNN.

A full list of recalled products is available on the company website.

The company said that the level of benzene detected in the products would not cause severe health consequences, in an announcement.

According to Today, the company hasn’t disclosed the number of products recalled.

The company noted that it “has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution.”

The Food and Drug Administration has also been alerted about the recall.

P&G urged people to throw away affected products sold nationwide and online. The company is offering full refunds and customers can fill out an online form or call the hotline at 1-888-674-36319.

Apart from the listed brands, no other products “are in the scope of this recall,” including other dry shampoo spray products, the company said.

P&G issued a similar recall in November for a dozen Old Spice and Secret-branded aerosol deodorants and sprays, facing a similar problem with higher levels of benzene, per CNN.