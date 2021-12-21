Airbnb’s New Year’s Eve policy: No positive reviews? No booking

Airbnb is not in the mood for disruptive New Year Eve parties, so it’s come up with some new policies.

Following the protocol the company laid out a year ago, the rental company will prohibit certain New Year’s Eve bookings based on user history, said Airbnb.

Guests in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain and the United Kingdom will need a history of positive reviews to make a booking for one, two or three nights for the entire house.

These restrictions were piloted during last year’s New Year’s Eve where 243,000 guests were blocked from making bookings, the company said.

“Some have chosen to take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform. We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible —we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behavior does not belong on our platform,” they announced last year.

According to PCMag, following a 2019 Halloween shooting that killed five at a rental property in California, Airbnb banned “party houses,” “open invite” events and “large disruptive gatherings.”