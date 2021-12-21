 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Jazz’s Christmas game could get changed because of COVID; NBA has ‘no plans’ to pause

By Ryan McDonald
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) gestures to the crowd
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) gestures to the crowd as the Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. This year’s Christmas Day game between the Jazz and Dallas Mavericks could be changed due to COVID-19.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Even if the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are both in good shape to face each other as scheduled on Christmas night — not a certainty right now as the omicron variant has ravaged the sports world — the time of their game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City could reportedly get altered.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania both reported that the NBA will do all it can to ensure that three of the league’s Christmas Day game time slots set to air on ABC — at 12:30, 3 and 6 p.m. MT — have games.

As such, if any of those contests have to be postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, one of the other games would fill that slot.

Right now, the three ABC games are scheduled to be the following matchups:

  • Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks.
  • Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns.
  • Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers.

The Atlanta Hawks are scheduled to play at the New York Knicks at 10 a.m. MT and the Jazz and Mavericks are scheduled to play at 8:30 p.m. MT.

Wojnarowski reported that the league could decide as late as Christmas Eve if Hawks-Knicks or Jazz-Mavericks will get moved.

This contingency plan comes as COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks. The NHL announced Monday night that it will pause between Wednesday and Saturday, and other leagues have seen teams become wildly shorthanded.

On Tuesday, however, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews that there are “no plans” to pause play.

“This virus will not be eradicated, so we have to learn to live with it,” he said.

Next Up In Utah Jazz

Loading comments...

The Latest

Young Ridgeline squad proves it can play with anybody in victory over Davis

By Tyler Haslam

Tyler Huntley had a big game, so did Fred Warner. What other Utah ties shined during NFL’s Week 15?

By Brandon Judd

Holiday travel: What to expect

By Gitanjali Poonia

CDC recommends face masks for fully vaccinated to fight omicron variant

By Herb Scribner

Welcome to winter in Utah. ’Tis the season for gunky inversions

By Amy Joi O'Donoghue

Airbnb’s New Year’s Eve policy: No positive reviews? No booking 

By Gitanjali Poonia