3 keys in BYU’s 54-39 win over USF

BYU won its 10th game of the season with a 54-39 victory over USF in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii Wednesday night.
Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:
- BYU outrebounded USF 48-30, with Caleb Lohner grabbing a career-high 14 boards. With both teams shooting poorly, there were plenty of rebounds to be had.
- Fousseyni Traore scored 11 points and snatched nine rebounds off the bench. Gideon George added 11 points, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and four rebounds off the bench.
- Alex Barcello scored eight of his 10 points during a 90-second burst in the first half that gave the Cougars a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Saddled with four fouls, Barcello didn’t play over the final six minutes of the game. USF made only two field goals during that stretch.
