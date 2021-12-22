 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys in BYU’s 54-39 win over USF

By Jeff Call
BYU forward Caleb Lohner (33) attempts to score as Central Methodist forward Charlie Bronakowski, center, and guard Tim Cameron attempts to intercept during an NCAA game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
BYU forward Caleb Lohner (33) attempts to score as Central Methodist forward Charlie Bronakowski, center, and guard Tim Cameron attempts to intercept during an NCAA game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

BYU won its 10th game of the season with a 54-39 victory over USF in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii Wednesday night.

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:

  • BYU outrebounded USF 48-30, with Caleb Lohner grabbing a career-high 14 boards. With both teams shooting poorly, there were plenty of rebounds to be had.
  • Fousseyni Traore scored 11 points and snatched nine rebounds off the bench. Gideon George added 11 points, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and four rebounds off the bench.
  • Alex Barcello scored eight of his 10 points during a 90-second burst in the first half that gave the Cougars a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Saddled with four fouls, Barcello didn’t play over the final six minutes of the game. USF made only two field goals during that stretch.

