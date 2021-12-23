One major COVID symptom is missing from omicron variant

People across the country have started to report their symptoms from the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, giving researchers and potential patients a chance to understand what could happen to them if they’re infected.

But the early reports also suggest that some common COVID-19 symptoms don’t occur among those who are infected with the omicron variant.

Per NBC News, most evidence about omicron variant symptoms comes from anecdotal data taken by infected patients. This is why some of the most common omicron variant symptoms include cough, fatigue, tiredness and congestion.

However, Dr. Katherine Poehling, an infectious disease specialist and vaccinologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in North Carolina, told NBC News that one major COVID-19 symptom is missing among the anecdotal data — the loss of taste and smell.

In fact, some research suggests that 48% of people with the original mutation of the novel coronavirus had a loss of smell, and 41% had a loss of taste. But among a small group of omicron patients, that number jumped down to 23% for loss of taste and 12% for loss of smell, according to The New York Times.

“It’s unclear, though, whether these differences are because of Omicron or some other factor, like vaccination status,” per The New York Times.

Still, it’s clear that the omicron variant has been creating unique symptoms among patients. For example, the omicron variant, in many ways, might feel like the traditional cold, according to professor Tim Spector, who helps run the ZOE COVID symptoms app.