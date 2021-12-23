This article was first published as the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox weekly.

Barring any changes, President Russell M. Nelson is preparing to preside over another first for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

ChurchBeat reader Seth Jackson of Billings, Montana, gets credit for bringing this to my attention. A few weeks ago, I wrote about the historic nature of President Nelson’s temple dedication assignments. Seth pointed out that adding in those he has assigned to rededicate temples, too, provides a fuller, even more interesting picture.

He was right.

President Nelson has assigned Elder Gary E. Stevenson to dedicate the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple in May. When that happens, for the first time in church history, all 15 members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will have participated in temple dedications or rededications.

No previous prophet’s administration has come anywhere close to spreading that responsibility across the entire senior leadership of the church.

In fact, under President Nelson 10 of the 15 apostles have dedicated a temple for the first time in their ministries. (See chart. Bold signifies a leader dedicating a temple for the first time. Rededicated temples are listed in italics with an asterisk.)

Temple dedications and rededications under President Nelson Date Temple dedicated (or rededicated*) Leader Date Temple dedicated (or rededicated*) Leader 2018-Apr 22 Houston Texas Temple* President M. Russell Ballard 2018-May 20 Jordan River Utah Temple* President Henry B. Eyring 2018-Oct 28 Concepción Chile Temple President Russell M. Nelson 2018-Dec 9 Barranquilla Colombia Temple President Dallin H. Oaks 2019-Mar 10-12 Rome Italy Temple President Russell M. Nelson 2019-Apr 14 Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple Elder Dale G. Renlund 2019-May 5 Memphis Tennessee Temple* Elder Jeffrey R. Holland 2019-May 19 Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple* President Henry B. Eyring 2019-Jun 2 Fortaleza Brazil Temple Elder Ulisses Soares 2019-Jun 16 Oakland California Temple* President Dallin H. Oaks 2019-Sep 1 Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple Elder David A. Bednar 2019-Sep 15 Lisbon Portugal Temple Elder Neil L. Andersen 2019-Oct 13 Raleigh North Carolina Temple* President M. Russell Ballard 2019-Oct 20 Frankfurt Germany Temple* Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf 2019-Nov 3 Asunción Paraguay Temple* Elder D. Todd Christofferson 2019-Nov 17 Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple* Elder Quentin L. Cook 2019-Dec 15 Arequipa Peru Temple Elder Ulisses Soares 2020-Feb 16 Durban South Africa Temple Elder Ronald A. Rasband 2021-Oct 31 Winnipeg Manitoba Temple Elder Gerrit W. Gong 2021-Nov 7 Pocatello Idaho Temple President M. Russell Ballard 2021-Dec 12 Mesa Arizona Temple* President Dallin H. Oaks Upcoming 2022-May 8 Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple Elder Gary E. Stevenson 2022-June 19 Washington D.C. Temple Assignment not yet announced

President Nelson has explained before why he has shared the responsibility of temple dedications with the other apostles.

