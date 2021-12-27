4 Ohio State stars have opted out of the Rose Bowl

Four of Ohio State’s key players have opted out of the Rose Bowl.

Wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, along with defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, have declared for the 2022 NFL draft and have decided not to play in Saturday’s game against Utah, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced Monday.

Wilson and Olave are part of Ohio State’s trio of star receivers (Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the other) who have powered one of the best offenses in college football this season, along with quarterback CJ Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson. Smith-Njigba, Olave and Wilson have combined for 3,253 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns.

Wilson had 1,058 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 70 receptions this season and Olave had 936 yards and 13 touchdowns on 65 receptions.

Wilson and Olave are expected to be among the first receivers taken in the draft, and both could be selected in the first round.

Haskell Garrett, meanwhile, led Ohio State with 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and 22 tackles. He is ranked as the 10th-best defensive tackle in the 2022 draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Petit-Frere has been a staple on Ohio State’s offensive line and is ranked as the fifth-best offensive tackle prospect by Kiper Jr.

Olave, Wilson and Petit-Frere received first-team All-America selections — Olave from the American Football Coaches Association and Wilson and Petit-Frere from the Football Writers Association of America

Utah and Ohio State will play in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.