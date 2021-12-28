 clock menu more-arrow no yes
BYU’s Tyler Allgeier declares for NFL draft

Cougars’ running back announced on social media that he will declare for the 2022 NFL draft

By Ryan McDonald
Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) smiles as he scores a touchdown as the BYU Cougars and Idaho State Bengals play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

One of the most productive running backs in BYU Cougars history is off to the NFL.

Tyler Allgeier, who in 2021 set the school record for most rushing yards in a season, announced on social media Tuesday morning that he will skip his remaining eligibility and enter the 2022 draft.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Allgeier arrived at BYU in 2018 as a walk-on linebacker from Fontana, California, before switching to running back late in the 2019 campaign.

He excelled in 2020, rushing for 1,130 yards on just 150 carries, and then became the Cougars’ workhorse in 2021.

This season, he finished with 1,606 yards on 276 carries with 23 touchdowns. The touchdown total led the nation and the yardage total was third.

Allgeier joins Neil Pau’u and James Empey as BYU players who have declared for the 2022 draft.

