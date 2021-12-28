U.S. and Russia agree to talk about Ukraine, security issues next month

U.S. and Russian officials have agreed to sit down for security talks on Jan. 10, the National Security Council said Tuesday amid tensions over th Ukraine, per The Hill.

“President Biden’s approach on Ukraine has been clear and consistent: Unite the alliance behind two tracks: deterrence and diplomacy. We are unified as an Alliance on the consequences Russia would face if it moves on Ukraine. But we are also unified in our willingness to engage in principled diplomacy with Russia,” an NSC spokesperson said, per the report.

“When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table, and we will put our concerns on the table with Russia’s activities as well,” the NSC spokesman said. “We will adhere to the principle of ’nothing about our Allies and partners without our Allies and partners, including Ukraine.’ There will be areas where we can make progress, and areas where we will disagree. That’s what diplomacy is about.”

Per CNN, the Biden administration has repeatedly warned Russia and threatened economic sanctions if the country invaded Ukraine.