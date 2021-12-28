Utah football reveals Rose Bowl uniforms, special helmets

The uniforms and helmets the Utah Utes will wear when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in the 108th Rose Bowl have been revealed.

They were unveiled on Tuesday afternoon in social media posts by the Utah Athletics department.

The Utes will wear the white uniforms with red throwback lettering and white pants that they donned in their Oct. 9 win at USC. A special Rose Bowl patch has been added to the jersey.

Their helmets will be similar to the ones they wore in the USC contest, white with interlocking red U’s, but these will have a rose at the bottom right of the U’s.

Ohio State has not unveiled its jersey combos for the game, although it stands to reason they will go with their home red ones to contrast with Utah’s.