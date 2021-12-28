 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Utah football reveals Rose Bowl uniforms, special helmets

By Ryan McDonald
Utah football players pose in the uniforms they will wear in the 108th Rose Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes on New Year’s Day.
Utah football players pose in the uniforms they will wear in the 108th Rose Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes on New Year’s Day.
Utah Athletics Twitter screenshot

The uniforms and helmets the Utah Utes will wear when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in the 108th Rose Bowl have been revealed.

They were unveiled on Tuesday afternoon in social media posts by the Utah Athletics department.

The Utes will wear the white uniforms with red throwback lettering and white pants that they donned in their Oct. 9 win at USC. A special Rose Bowl patch has been added to the jersey.

Their helmets will be similar to the ones they wore in the USC contest, white with interlocking red U’s, but these will have a rose at the bottom right of the U’s.

Ohio State has not unveiled its jersey combos for the game, although it stands to reason they will go with their home red ones to contrast with Utah’s.

Next Up In University of Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 85

By Associated Press

What’s behind Tavion Thomas’ ‘love-hate relationship’ with Ohio State?

By Jeff Call

President Joe Biden sending a mixed message on COVID-19 response, GOP congressman says

By Dennis Romboy

What OSU players, Kirk Herbstreit think about Buckeyes opting out of Rose Bowl

By Jeff Call

Have omicron variant symptoms? Here’s why you can’t get a test

By Herb Scribner

Does omicron mean we’ll need a 4th COVID-19 shot?

By Lisa Riley Roche