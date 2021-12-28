 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Longtime Nevada Sen. Harry Reid dies at 82

By Kyle Dunphey
In this Feb. 25, 2009 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nev., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Reid died at the age of 82 on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Lauren Victoria Burke, AP

Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada died Tuesday. He was 82.

The details surrounding Reid’s death were not immediately available Tuesday evening. In 2018, he underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer, according to the Nevada Independent, although he announced in summer 2020 that he was cancer free after an experimental surgery.

Reid’s political career spans 30 years in the Senate. From 2005 until he stepped down in 2017, he led the Senate Democratic Caucus, and from 2007 to 2015 he served as the Senate Majority Leader during both the presidencies of both George Bush and Barack Obama.

This story will be updated.

