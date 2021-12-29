What steps is Rose Bowl taking to prevent game from being canceled?

LOS ANGELES — A handful of bowl games over the last week have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Rose Bowl No. 6 Ohio State (10-2) vs. No. 11 Utah (10-3) Jan. 1, 3 p.m. MST Rose Bowl Pasadena, California TV: ESPN Radio: ESPN 700

Rose Bowl officials are doing what they can to try to prevent Saturday’s game between Utah and Ohio State from being canceled.

Doug Ingels, Rose Bowl game communications manager, told the Deseret News via e-mail that both teams are following their own university and conference guidelines in regard to protocols and testing.

All Rose Bowl game events are following LA County Health Department guidelines, according to Ingels.

There have been events canceled this week, including the Lawry’s Beef Bowls and Thursday’s media day.

“All media covering the game are required to be vaccinated, as are all people who come in contact with the teams throughout the week,” Ingels said.

In addition, masks are required in all indoor spaces and outdoors when around others, unless actively eating or drinking.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said Monday his message to his team has been clear when it comes to avoiding illness.

“Stay safe, as safe as they can. Wear a mask and do everything intelligently. Don’t put yourself in bad spots,” he said. “We’re all vaxxed but one player that’s not. Out of the entire staff and players, every single guy is vaxxed with the exception of one. We feel like we’re in a pretty good place.”

Whittingham added that his team is following the mask requirement in Southern California.

“The mask requirements are a little different here in Southern California than back home. But we’re adhering to whatever the protocol is and Pasadena is different from other places in California. We’re following the guidelines and hopefully we stay healthy.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day talked about how his players are handling the protocols.

“They’ve done everything we’ve asked this year. A high majority of our team is vaccinated,” he said. “We talked about this new spike and the different precautions we need to take. Being in Southern California, we have to be really smart with it. We’ve talked about it. We’re trying to stay as vigilant as we can.”

Wide receiver Britain Covey said his team is taking the protocols seriously.

“We try to wear masks, we do whatever we can. This is what we’ve been aiming for for years now,” he said. “If it’s going to be canceled, it’s not going to be on our part. We’ve talked about it as a team. We’re just trying our best.”

Game day protocols for fans can be found on the Health & Safety Guidelines page on the Rose Bowl Game website.