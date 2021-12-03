Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah’s Rose Bowl-clinching Pac-12 championship win over Oregon

For the first time in program history, Utah is going to the Rose Bowl.

The Utes dominated the Oregon Ducks on both sides of the ball Friday night to win the Pac-12 championship and advance to the Granddaddy of Them All.

It was a near mirror image of the last time the two teams met, with Utah executing well on both offense and defense. Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown was rattled for much of the game, and Utah’s defense intercepted him twice and sacked him four times.

On offense, Cam Rising shook off two interceptions to lead Utah’s offense, finishing 15 for 24 for 170 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 61 yards, including a key 41-yard rush to set up a touchdown.

Tavion Thomas led the way on the ground once again for the Utes with 63 yards and two touchdowns. Britain Covey had five catches for 72 yards and Dalton Kincaid caught a touchdown.

Devin Lloyd had perhaps his signature game as a Ute, delivering a pick six in the first quarter that put Utah up 14-0 and finishing with seven tackles. Cole Bishop also had a great game with eight tackles and sack to lead Utah.

4th quarter

Utah 38, Oregon 10

5:17 — Oregon scores its first touchdown of the game. Travis Dye caps off a 90-yard drive by the Ducks that featured a 33-yard pass from Anthony Brown to Isaah Crocker.

10:21 — The Utes are smelling roses. Tavion Thomas caps off an 11-play, 62-yard drive to put Utah up 35 and send the red-clad faithful at Allegiant Stadium into a frenzy.

3rd quarter

6:33 — A 41-yard rush from Cam Rising set up a 4-yard touchdown run by TJ Pledger and Utah is up 31-3. It’s been a phenomenal effort from Utah’s defense so far, and the offense has had a great showing as well.

10:32 — On Oregon’s first drive of the second half, the Ducks drive down and score their first points of the game on a 42-yard field goal by Camden Lewis. Travis Dye had a 14-yard rush and then caught a 14-yard pass from Anthony Brown. Cole Bishop broke up Brown’s third-down pass to force the field goal.

2nd quarter

Utah 23, Oregon 0

0:00 — Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown throws a bad interception with eight seconds left. Brown was drifting toward the sidelines, then jumped and threw it right to Malone Mataele. Utah kicker Jadon Redding nailed a career-long 50-yard field goal to end the half 23-0.

Breathtakingly bad interception. A work of art pic.twitter.com/DHwKQ2yyu6 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 4, 2021

0:27 — Cam Rising caps a 12-play, 74-yard drive with a 11-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid to end the half and go up 20-0. The big play for the Utes came on a Rising to Kincaid 29-yard pass on third and 14 from Oregon’s 40-yard line. Then, Rising found Kincaid again for the score.

14:51 — Noah Sewell jumps the route and intercepts Cam Rising. Oregon drives to the Utah 21-yard line, but a false start on third and 2 backs the Ducks up 5 yards. Anthony Brown’s pass is incomplete on third and 7, then Oregon kicker Camden Lewis misses the 44-yard field goal. Lewis missed a kick and also had a kick blocked three weeks ago at Utah.

1st quarter

Utah 14, Oregon 0

4:16 — Devin Lloyd picks off Anthony Brown’s pass and takes it 34 yards to the house. It’s a huge play for the Utes, now up 14-0.

10:47 — Utah goes for it on fourth and 1 from midfield and it pays off. Cam Rising sneaks it to convert. Rising had key completions to Solomon Enis for a 13-yard gain and Britain Covey for a 22-yard gain on the Utes’ touchdown drive. Oregon commits pass interference on third and 12 from the Oregon 17-yard line to give the Utes a new set of downs, and on the next possession, Tavion Thomas scores a touchdown.

Utah capped off a 61-yard drive with six pic.twitter.com/PeJkcRMfQI — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 4, 2021

