Mayim Bialik will host the new ‘Jeopardy!’ spinoff

Mayim Bialik will finally have the spotlight as she begins her job as the host for the spinoff show “Jeopardy! National College Championship” on ABC, according to The Wrap.

This spinoff “will feature 15 colleges and universities from across the country battling head-to-head for two weeks of intense competition,” for the grand prize of $100,000, according to ABC.

The show’s executive producer will be Michael Davies, who has produced “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” in the past. Sony Pictures Television will produce the show, which will premiere Feb. 8.

Here is a full list of dates, according to The Wrap:

Tuesday, Feb. 8 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).

(8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST). Wednesday, Feb. 9 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).

(8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST). Thursday, Feb. 10 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).

(8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST). Friday, Feb. 11 (8 p.m. — 9:01 p.m.EST).

(8 p.m. — 9:01 p.m.EST). Tuesday, Feb. 15 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).

(8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST). Wednesday, Feb. 16 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).

(8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST). Thursday, Feb. 17 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).

(8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST). Friday, Feb. 18 (8 p.m. — 9:01 p.m. EST).

(8 p.m. — 9:01 p.m. EST). Tuesday, Feb. 22 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).

Bialik’s role on the show hasn’t been smooth sailing. Allegedly, she hasn’t been able to fit in behind the scenes, reported by Deseret News. She currently hosts the show, alternating with Ken Jennings.

According to Deadline, “Jeopardy!” will also host its first Professors Tournament, which airs on consecutive weeknights beginning Dec. 6. The champion will be determined on Dec. 10.