 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Mayim Bialik will host the new ‘Jeopardy!’ spinoff

Mayim Bialik will host the first time ever “Jeopardy! National College Championship”

By Gitanjali Poonia
Mayim Bialik on the set of “Jeopardy!”
Mayim Bialik, who will now host a spinoff show, on the set of “Jeopardy!”
Jeopardy Productions Inc.

Mayim Bialik will finally have the spotlight as she begins her job as the host for the spinoff show “Jeopardy! National College Championship” on ABC, according to The Wrap.

This spinoff “will feature 15 colleges and universities from across the country battling head-to-head for two weeks of intense competition,” for the grand prize of $100,000, according to ABC.

  • The show’s executive producer will be Michael Davies, who has produced “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” in the past. Sony Pictures Television will produce the show, which will premiere Feb. 8.

Here is a full list of dates, according to The Wrap:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 8 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).
  • Wednesday, Feb. 9 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).
  • Thursday, Feb. 10 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).
  • Friday, Feb. 11 (8 p.m. — 9:01 p.m.EST).
  • Tuesday, Feb. 15 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).
  • Wednesday, Feb. 16 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).
  • Thursday, Feb. 17 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).
  • Friday, Feb. 18 (8 p.m. — 9:01 p.m. EST).
  • Tuesday, Feb. 22 (8 p.m. — 9 p.m. EST).

Bialik’s role on the show hasn’t been smooth sailing. Allegedly, she hasn’t been able to fit in behind the scenes, reported by Deseret News. She currently hosts the show, alternating with Ken Jennings.

According to Deadline, “Jeopardy!” will also host its first Professors Tournament, which airs on consecutive weeknights beginning Dec. 6. The champion will be determined on Dec. 10.

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

McDonald’s Holiday Pie is back

By Gitanjali Poonia

Live coverage: Utah leads Oregon 14-0 in first quarter after Devin Lloyd pick-six

By Joe Coles

Customers in Denmark Ikea forced to stay overnight during a snowstorm. Would you get tired of the Swedish meatballs?

By Gitanjali Poonia

Why did the Shiba Inu coin drop suddenly?

By Herb Scribner

Once an afterthought, RSL is a win away from an appearance in the MLS Cup

By Tyler Haslam

What Utah State needs to do to defeat San Diego State and win a Mountain West title

By Tyler Haslam