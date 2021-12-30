What to watch on New Year’s Eve

The pandemic has changed the trajectory of our New Year’s Eve plans. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has recommended staying at home.

The idea of watching television feels like a good way of counting down 2021 and welcoming the new year.

Some programs — like Fox’s “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022” Times Square special — have already been canceled because of coronavirus surges.

The rest of the shows are also subject to change but here’s what to expect on New Year’s Eve:

Fox News will host the New Year’s Eve special from Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be hosted by “Fox & Friends” weekend co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth. Other contributors and personalities will be joining in from around the country.

Musical acts, per USA Today, include Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry; John Elefante; Ken Block; and Drew Copeland, of Sister Hazel.

The program will be available to watch on Fox News Channel at 6 p.m. MST.

Friends Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will take on New York City’s Time Square bash for the fifth time. Other hosts from different locations will also join in — like Stephanie Elam from Las Vegas, Randi Kanye from Key West, Florida, Richard Quests from the top of a Manhattan skyscraper, Gary and Lindsay Tuchman from Puerto Rico, Coy Wire from Minneapolis and Donie O’Sullivan from outside an Irish bar in New York City, per Oregon Live.

Other guests will include Katy Perry, William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, Cheri Oteri and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The show will be televised on CNN at 4 p.m. MST.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of this New Year’s Eve special that still pays tribute to the late Dick Clark. Performances from New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Puerto Rico, which is the “inaugural destination for the show’s first Spanish-language countdown,” will be featured, per USA Today.

Ryan Seacrest and Lisa Koshy will be in New York, Ciara in Los Angeles, Billy Porter in New Orleans and Roselyn Sanchez in Puerto Rico. Performers include AJR and Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Don Omar, French Montana, Macklemore, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic and Walker Hayes with Daddy Yankee.

The show will be televised at 7 p.m. MST on ABC and available to stream on fubo TV.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will be hosting the special from Miami, Florida. Performers include Anitta, Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h.

The show will be available to watch at 6:30 p.m. MST on NBC and available to stream on Peacock and fubo TV.

Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith will be hosting the countdown from Nashville.

More than 50 country music live acts will perform, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton and Lady A, per USA Today.

The show will be available to watch at 7 p.m. MST on CBS and Paramount+.