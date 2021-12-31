Utah football’s ‘moment of loudness’ tradition honoring Ty Jordan, Aaron Lowe will continue at Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Utah football will bring the “moment of loudness” to the Rose Bowl.

The “moment of loudness,” honoring Utes players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, who tragically died nine months apart, has been held this season at Rice-Eccles Stadium during the break between the third and fourth quarters.

Instead of a moment of silence, fans have turned on their phone flashlights, lit up Rice-Eccles Stadium, and have cheered to create a “moment of loudness” to celebrate the lives of Jordan and Lowe.

“It’s been incredible. We’ve had that at our stadium all season long. We had it in the championship game,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said Friday. “To be able to honor our two players that we lost in that fashion has been terrific. I get choked up every time I go through it and experience it. It’s just a great way to keep their memory alive.”

The “moment of loudness” at the Rose Bowl will be held during either the last break of the third quarter, or the first break of the fourth quarter, according to the school.

“Our team is excited about it and really looks forward to it, so I’m glad that we’re able to bring that to the Rose Bowl ... thankful we’re able to implement that one more time, at least one more time this season,” Whittingham said.

Utah has also asked fans watching the Rose Bowl at home to hold their own “moment of loudness” and send the videos to the Utah football Twitter account.

FANS! We have an idea, but we need your help!



If you’re watching the game from home, we’d love you to turn on your phone lights, and have a moment of loudness at home! Film it, and tweet your video at us on Saturday during the game! #22forever ♥️ https://t.co/oIBJMBiBER — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 31, 2021

Utah has played a video between the third and fourth quarters to accompany the “moment of loudness,” narrated by Whittingham.

“Time and time again, you’ve head of their smiles and how they could light up this stadium. Both Ty and Aaron exuded happiness and joy and they both defined what it meant to live, not just exist. To fight through hard times, to get back up when you fall, and to work to get 22% better every day. They left an impact on each of us and on you, our fans, that cannot be described.”

“So today, we ask — in honor of Ty and Aaron — that you smile. Smile big like they did. Smile, stand, cheer and let your voices ring from the mountains to the heavens in a moment of loudness, exuberance, joy and celebration for the lives of Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan.”

Jordan, a running back, was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2020. Lowe saw time on special teams throughout his three years at Utah.

Utah has honored the lives of Lowe and Jordan throughout the season. The program retired Lowe and Jordan’s No. 22 jersey in a ceremony during halftime of the UCLA game. Jordan wore No. 22, and after Jordan’s passing, Lowe switched his number to No. 22 to honor his friend.

The number 22 will never be worn again on this field. Instead, it will be memorialized in our stadium and cherished in our hearts. For Aaron and Ty. #22forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/IfBTObFb1o — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 31, 2021

The school set up memorial scholarship funds in their names and wore memorial helmets during the Colorado game, featuring the “22 forever” logo.

Utah’s special Rose Bowl helmets, which feature the interlocking “UU” logo intertwined with a rose, have a small “22” on one of the rose petals.