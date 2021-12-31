 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

BYU QB Baylor Romney announces he’s leaving the program

By Ryan McDonald
BYU quarterback Baylor Romney looks to make a throw as BYU and South Florida play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.
BYU Cougars quarterback Baylor Romney (16) looks to make a throw as BYU and USF play a college football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Romney has announced he is leaving the BYU program.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The quarterbacks room at BYU will be experiencing a significant loss, as backup Baylor Romney announced on social media Friday that he will be leaving the program.

Romney left his future playing status vague, as he concluded the announcement by writing, “I’m unsure what’s next but it’s time for me to move on and I’m excited for the next challenge. Go cougs!”

Romney redshirted in 2018 as a walk-on (he had signed with Nevada in high school) before playing in four games in 2019 — including two starts — despite being third on the depth chart behind Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall.

Romney went 2-0 in those starts, as BYU beat Boise State and Liberty.

In 2020, Romney played sparingly as BYU cruised to an 11-1 record, going 24 of 35 with one touchdown pass.

Then in 2021, Romney played in five games, starting three, and went 2-1. He finished the campaign with 779 passing yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

His departure leaves Hall, Jacob Conover and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters as BYU’s primary quarterbacks, with Nick Billoups and Cade Fennegan also in the mix.

Romney’s younger brother, wide receiver Gunner Romney, has not yet announced his intentions for next season.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Photo of the day: 2021 ends on a wintery note. What will the new year bring?

By Deseret News Photographers

Omicron variant vs. delta: Is there a difference in symptoms?

By Herb Scribner

While soaking in their final game at the Rose Bowl, these Utah players are leaving a lasting legacy

By Jeff Call

‘A long, hard journey’: How Utah finally arrived at the Rose Bowl

By Jeff Call

Latter-day Saint leaders issue statement of condolence as millions mourn death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

By Trent Toone

Utah vs. Ohio State: How to watch, listen to or stream the Rose Bowl

By Joe Coles