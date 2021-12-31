BYU QB Baylor Romney announces he’s leaving the program

The quarterbacks room at BYU will be experiencing a significant loss, as backup Baylor Romney announced on social media Friday that he will be leaving the program.

Romney left his future playing status vague, as he concluded the announcement by writing, “I’m unsure what’s next but it’s time for me to move on and I’m excited for the next challenge. Go cougs!”

Romney redshirted in 2018 as a walk-on (he had signed with Nevada in high school) before playing in four games in 2019 — including two starts — despite being third on the depth chart behind Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall.

Romney went 2-0 in those starts, as BYU beat Boise State and Liberty.

In 2020, Romney played sparingly as BYU cruised to an 11-1 record, going 24 of 35 with one touchdown pass.

Then in 2021, Romney played in five games, starting three, and went 2-1. He finished the campaign with 779 passing yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

His departure leaves Hall, Jacob Conover and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters as BYU’s primary quarterbacks, with Nick Billoups and Cade Fennegan also in the mix.

Romney’s younger brother, wide receiver Gunner Romney, has not yet announced his intentions for next season.