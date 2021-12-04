How Utah quashed Oregon again to win the Pac-12, earn Rose Bowl berth

LAS VEGAS — During the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium Friday night, in front of a national television audience and an army of red in the stands, just about everything was coming up roses for No. 17 Utah.

By the time the game ended, a storm of red and white confetti fluttered everywhere on the field, coach Ute Kyle Whittingham accepted a shiny silver trophy and players clutched actual roses.

Yes, this was a historic, memorable and monumental night — and victory — for the Utes.

For the first time since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, Utah (10-3) captured the conference championship and clinched a coveted spot in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day by stomping Oregon 38-10 before a crowd of 56,511.

Grid View Utah Utes players celebrate after they beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates after Utah beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs the ball in for a touchdown in front of Oregon Ducks safety Jordan Happle (32) during the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham celebrates with players after the Utes beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes fans cheer during the Pac-12 championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates with wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) after Thomas ran for a touchdown during the Pac-12 championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) and Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrate after Kincaid scored on the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Oregon Ducks safety Marko Vidackovic (27) intercepts a Utah pass during the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs back an intercepted pass to score, putting the Utes up 14-0 over the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes warm up before facing the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) and teammates stretch before facing the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes warm up before facing the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes linebackers Jeremy Mercier (20) and Devin Lloyd (0) warm up before facing the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Ryder Dahl, 9, of Herriman, sits on dad Adam’s shoulders as Utah fans congregate outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the Utes face the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah fans congregate outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the Utes face the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Tiffany and Ron McCarty, of Kearns, take a photo together as Utah fans congregate outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the Utes face the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Chris Done takes a photo of Cori Davis as Utah fans congregate outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the Utes face the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Scott Olsen, of Salt Lake City, left, and Jeff Westcoast, of Phoenix, second from left, join other Utah fans outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the Utes face the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) and teammates warm up before facing the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up before the Utes face the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and players prepare to face the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah celebrates after beating the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) and teammates celebrate after beating the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) and teammates celebrate after the Utes beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham hoists the Pac-12 trophy after the Utes beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) comes off the field after the Utes beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) kisses the trophy after the Utes beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah celebrates after beating the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes players celebrate after they beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) runs the ball during the Pac-12 championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Oregon Ducks fans watch as their team trails the Utah Utes during the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

A Utah Utes fan cheers during the Pac-12 championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) evades the tackle from Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) during the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes cornerback Kenzel Lawler (2) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Seven McGee (0) during the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs back an intercepted pass to score, putting the Utes up 14-0 over the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) dives through the Utah Utes defense to get out of the Ducks’ own end zone during the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes cornerback Caine Savage (5) dons a championship hat after the Utes beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) and wide receiver Britain Covey (18) celebrate after the Utes beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) and Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) talk after the Utes beat the Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) sips tea with teammates after beating the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs the ball in for a touchdown, putting the Utes up 38-3 over the Oregon Ducks after the PAT, during the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) dances in the end zone after running the ball in for a touchdown, putting the Utes up 38-3 over the Oregon Ducks after the PAT, during the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs the ball during the Pac-12 championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Donna Lowe-Sterns, mother of the late Utah player Aaron Lowe, serves as honorary captain during the coin toss before the Utah Utes play the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The Oregon Duck lays down on the field as the Ducks trail the Utah Utes during the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) dives into the end zone to score during the Pac-12 championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes players and fans honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan during the Pac-12 championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

“Certainly, it’s a great feeling and it’s something we’ve been working toward for a long time,” Whittingham said. “We’ve been working away at it ever since we joined the league. This is the culmination of a lot of years of hard work and effort. … It’s a history-making football team at Utah.”

“It’s really surreal right now,” said linebacker Devin Lloyd, who earned the game’s Most Valuable Player award after recording a pick six and seven tackles.

It was the second game against No. 10 Oregon over the past two weeks, and the Utes dismantled the Ducks. Again.

“They earned the win tonight,” said Oregon coach Mario Cristobal.

For Utah, the sequel was even more satisfying than the original on Nov. 20.

Less than two weeks earlier, Utah smashed Oregon 38-7, and Friday’s performances underscored that that result was no fluke.

Indeed, it was deja vu all over again as the two meetings this season were hauntingly similar and had almost identical final scores.

The Utes outscored the Ducks by a combined 76-17 in the two games.

“We had the same mentality and mindset and focus and that look in their eye that they had two weeks ago,” Whittingham said.

“It wouldn’t have mattered who we were playing. The guys were locked in, on a mission. They were not to be denied.”

The third time was the charm for Utah — which proved it could win the Big One.

Twice before over the past four years, the Utes came up short on this stage. But they exorcised their demons and were dominant Friday in the first-ever Pac-12 championship game played in Las Vegas.

Two years ago, the Ducks defeated Utah in the Pac-12 title game in Santa Clara, California, 37-15.

“It’s nice to be on the other side of it,” said defensive lineman Mika Tafua. “Nice to have confetti fall on us.”

The Utes scored more points in the first half Friday than they had in their first two Pac-12 championships games combined.

“A lot of these guys were here in 2019,” Lloyd said. “Understanding the moment was something we preached all week.”

For Oregon (10-3), which beat Ohio State at the Horseshoe way back in mid-September and spent a large chunk of the season ranked in the top 10 — it was No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings when the two teams met the first time — two of its three losses this season came at the hands of the Utes.

“Very proud of the guys of putting the punctuation on the last Pac-12 game of the year,” Whittingham said. “It’s very difficult to beat a team twice, especially a team the caliber of Oregon.

“For our guys to be able to do that 13 days ago and turn around and do it again, that lets you know how tough and determined those guys are.”

Also Friday, Utah secured its fifth 10-win season under Whittingham.

Quarterback Cam Rising completed 15 of 24 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Tavion Thomas had 18 carries for 63 yards and a pair of TDs.

Britain Covey caught five passes for 72, while Dalton Kincaid had four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Utah outgained Oregon 361-221 in total offense and converted 6 of 13 on third down attempts.

The Ducks converted only one of their first nine third-down attempts.

The Utes were aggressive and they picked up where they left off two weeks ago by taking the opening kickoff and scoring a touchdown on a 2-yard run by Thomas.

With 4:16 remaining in the first quarter, Butkus Award finalist Devin Lloyd intercepted Anthony Brown and scored a 34-yard touchdown. That pick six put the Utes up 14-0.

“He tried to squeeze it in there, but I felt the route in front of me and I jumped it,” Lloyd said. “It was an incredible feeling to be able to help my team and give them a boost of momentum.”

At that point, it appeared that the Ducks were cooked.

Rising was picked off twice in the second quarter but no harm done for Utah as Oregon failed to cash in.

Noah Sewell intercepted Rising on the first play of the second period, but the Ducks’ drive stalled and they ended up missing a 44-yard field goal.

On the Utes’ next possession, Rising was rocked as he threw a pass, which went high in the air and was picked off by Verone McKinley III.

But Oregon’s offense was shut down again and was forced to punt.

Utah responded aggressively again and drove into Duck territory, highlighted by a 29-yard reception by Dalton Kincaid.

A few plays later, Kincaid caught an 11-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds remaining to give the Utes a 20-0 lead as the extra point attempt failed.

But Utah wasn’t done yet.

An inexplicable pass by Brown, as he was running toward the sideline and thrown in traffic, was picked off by Malone Mataele gave the Utes another shot to add more points.

And Utah did just that, as Jadon Redding booted a 50-yard field goal as time expired.

The Utes went into the locker room at halftime up 23-0, almost matching the 28-0 halftime lead they had in the first matchup in Salt Lake City.

Oregon finally got on the scoreboard with 10:42 left in the third quarter but that was just window-dressing.

Later, Utah extended its lead to 31-3 on a drive that saw Rising gallop 41 yards to the Duck 4-yard line. One play later, TJ Pledger blasted into the end zone.

Thomas scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter, adding some more style points for the Utes.

An Oregon touchdown with five minutes left was cosmetic at best.

It was Utah’s night and the Utes celebrated on the field when the clock ran out.

Despite bitter finishes in this game in previous seasons, this time, Utah punched its ticket to Pasadena on Jan. 1 against the Big Ten champions.

Michigan and Iowa meet Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game. If the Wolverines win, Utah could face the Hawkeyes. If Michigan loses, the Utes could face Ohio State.

“I’m just filled with joy and excitement for everyone on the team who has sacrificed the last nine months,” Lloyd said.

But this championship was much longer in the making, dating back to when the Utes joined the league a decade ago.

Now, it’s on to the Rose Bowl.