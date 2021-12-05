With wildfire smoke filling the summer skies in recent years on top of the perennial winter inversions trap pollution in populated valleys, it would seem air quality has worsened in the past decade.

Or has it?

The federal Environmental Protection Agency said concentrations of air pollutants have dropped “significantly” since 1990. And over the past decade in the Intermountain West, days rated as variants of “unhealthy” in the EPA’s Air Quality Index dropped to new lows in 2019, a Deseret News analysis found.

Adding up days designated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” “unhealthy” and “very unhealthy,” the average number of total unhealthy days across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming in 2020 was less than it was in 2010.

“The Air Quality Index tells you how clean or polluted your outdoor air is, along with associated health effects that may be of concern,” EPA spokesperson Melissa Sullivan said in an email. “Millions of people live in areas where air pollution can cause serious health problems.”

Overall, Arizona had the worst air quality of any state in the Intermountain West with the average of unhealthy days per year reaching nearly 20, double that of second place Utah.

And that ranking comes without data from Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populated area, which was excluded from the past decade’s data because the EPA said the results “are not reliable” due to “anomalous, elevated ozone concentrations from one monitor.”

“We are working with the reporting agency to resolve the issue,” Sullivan said.

Although air quality data goes through a quality assurance procedure, it isn’t always reliable because of delays in reporting, state data gathering and reporting methods, faulty monitors or other anomalies.

“Like all tools, the AQI is only as good as the data used to drive it,” Sullivan said. “It is the best tool available to communicate air quality levels to the general public and has been used for over 20 years. Because of its reliability it has been adopted and imitated worldwide.”

Regarding methods varying by state, some do not consistently report data for all counties and might not track all pollutants.

“States choose to site monitors in areas with higher concentrations and/or higher population since the minimum monitoring requirements are based on population size,” Sullivan said. “Therefore, not all counties have monitors from one year to the next (and those that do have monitors do not necessarily measure every pollutant).”

There’s a noticeable dip in average unhealthy days across the Intermountain West in 2019, something the EPA attributes to fewer wildfires.

“The air quality, specifically particulate matter pollution, in most (if not all) of those states was impacted by high wildfire activity in 2017 and 2018, and again in 2020,” Sullivan said.

And in 2013, Utah had an uptick in average total unhealthy days, something that the EPA can’t explain.

“Unfortunately, we do not have information regarding a 2013 uptick in Utah,” Sullivan said.

As far as the good days over the past decade: In 2010, Clear Creek County, Colorado, only had four “good” days reported. But in 2012, Taos County, New Mexico, had all 365 days classified as “good.”

In 2011, Pima County, Arizona, had 22 “very unhealthy” days — the most out of any county in the Intermountain West during the past decade.

Last year, three counties in Idaho — Kootenai, Nez Perce and Shoshone — had the most “very unhealthy” days with four days each.

According to the EPA, “very few locations (about 0.3% of counties) have any days in the very unhealthy or hazardous categories.”

Wyoming consistently has the least “unhealthy” days around the region with little average variance over the decade.

Check the EPA data on how the air quality in your county has been changing:

Air quality by state and county, 2010-20 Year State County Good Moderate Unhealthy for sensitive groups Unhealthy Very unhealthy Unhealthy total Year State County Good Moderate Unhealthy for sensitive groups Unhealthy Very unhealthy Unhealthy total 2020 AZ Apache County 360 4 0 0 0 0 2020 AZ Cochise County 274 90 2 0 0 2 2020 AZ Coconino County 308 58 0 0 0 0 2020 AZ Gila County 233 119 11 3 0 14 2020 AZ La Paz County 294 70 2 0 0 2 2020 AZ Mohave County 347 8 1 0 0 1 2020 AZ Navajo County 317 47 2 0 0 2 2020 AZ Pima County 154 199 12 0 1 13 2020 AZ Pinal County 97 186 76 5 2 83 2020 AZ Santa Cruz County 233 122 4 1 0 5 2020 AZ Yavapai County 265 65 1 0 0 1 2020 AZ Yuma County 257 106 2 0 1 3 2020 CO Adams County 222 132 11 1 0 12 2020 CO Alamosa County 96 3 0 0 0 0 2020 CO Arapahoe County 248 107 9 2 0 11 2020 CO Archuleta County 302 63 0 0 0 0 2020 CO Boulder County 217 128 19 2 0 21 2020 CO Clear Creek County 134 50 6 0 0 6 2020 CO Delta County 328 37 0 0 0 0 2020 CO Denver County 185 164 17 0 0 17 2020 CO Douglas County 237 107 14 3 0 17 2020 CO El Paso County 255 104 6 1 0 7 2020 CO Fremont County 17 0 0 0 0 0 2020 CO Garfield County 255 106 5 0 0 5 2020 CO Gilpin County 278 70 9 0 0 9 2020 CO Gunnison County 278 53 2 0 0 2 2020 CO Jackson County 61 4 0 0 0 0 2020 CO Jefferson County 231 108 23 4 0 27 2020 CO La Plata County 287 78 1 0 0 1 2020 CO Larimer County 222 125 17 2 0 19 2020 CO Mesa County 302 61 3 0 0 3 2020 CO Montezuma County 301 63 2 0 0 2 2020 CO Pitkin County 112 4 0 0 0 0 2020 CO Prowers County 327 19 1 2 1 4 2020 CO Pueblo County 91 5 0 0 0 0 2020 CO Rio Blanco County 311 51 3 0 0 3 2020 CO Routt County 353 5 0 0 0 0 2020 CO San Juan County 97 2 0 0 0 0 2020 CO San Miguel County 114 3 0 0 0 0 2020 CO Weld County 219 134 13 0 0 13 2020 ID Ada County 273 75 11 7 0 18 2020 ID Bannock County 281 78 3 4 0 7 2020 ID Benewah County 272 85 2 4 3 9 2020 ID Blaine County 335 22 6 2 0 8 2020 ID Boise County 267 87 6 6 0 12 2020 ID Bonner County 325 30 5 5 0 10 2020 ID Bonneville County 326 31 1 4 0 5 2020 ID Butte County 334 28 1 1 0 2 2020 ID Canyon County 257 93 10 6 0 16 2020 ID Caribou County 341 5 1 0 0 1 2020 ID Custer County 88 7 3 0 0 3 2020 ID Franklin County 323 39 2 1 0 3 2020 ID Idaho County 293 64 3 6 0 9 2020 ID Jerome County 213 0 0 0 0 0 2020 ID Kootenai County 323 23 1 3 4 8 2020 ID Latah County 335 19 0 4 3 7 2020 ID Lemhi County 226 128 8 3 0 11 2020 ID Nez Perce County 309 46 4 3 4 11 2020 ID Shoshone County 275 84 0 3 4 7 2020 ID Twin Falls County 330 27 3 4 0 7 2020 ID Valley County 248 74 5 2 0 7 2020 NM Bernalillo County 135 222 7 1 1 9 2020 NM Catron County 91 4 0 0 0 0 2020 NM Chaves County 96 3 0 0 0 0 2020 NM Dona Ana County 168 177 15 3 3 21 2020 NM Eddy County 248 105 11 0 0 11 2020 NM Lea County 334 32 0 0 0 0 2020 NM Lincoln County 96 1 0 0 0 0 2020 NM Los Alamos County 100 1 0 0 0 0 2020 NM Luna County 335 18 0 0 1 1 2020 NM Rio Arriba County 314 48 0 0 0 0 2020 NM Sandoval County 271 82 5 0 0 5 2020 NM San Juan County 265 96 5 0 0 5 2020 NM Santa Fe County 297 68 1 0 0 1 2020 NM Socorro County 91 0 0 0 0 0 2020 NM Taos County 337 23 0 0 0 0 2020 NM Valencia County 283 74 2 0 0 2 2020 NV Churchill County 336 25 2 0 0 2 2020 NV Clark County 108 233 22 3 0 25 2020 NV Douglas County 311 38 6 9 2 17 2020 NV Elko County 333 28 1 1 0 2 2020 NV Lyon County 308 39 5 3 1 9 2020 NV Nye County 343 20 1 2 0 3 2020 NV Washoe County 239 103 11 11 2 24 2020 NV White Pine County 294 64 3 0 0 3 2020 NV Carson City 302 44 12 8 0 20 2020 UT Box Elder County 316 36 3 0 0 3 2020 UT Cache County 252 105 5 4 0 9 2020 UT Carbon County 308 42 0 0 0 0 2020 UT Davis County 242 110 13 1 0 14 2020 UT Duchesne County 266 95 5 0 0 5 2020 UT Garfield County 332 33 0 0 0 0 2020 UT Iron County 332 34 0 0 0 0 2020 UT Salt Lake County 192 154 18 2 0 20 2020 UT San Juan County 306 44 2 0 0 2 2020 UT Tooele County 278 83 4 1 0 5 2020 UT Uintah County 255 108 3 0 0 3 2020 UT Utah County 237 124 5 0 0 5 2020 UT Washington County 292 71 3 0 0 3 2020 UT Wayne County 95 3 0 0 0 0 2020 UT Weber County 258 102 6 0 0 6 2020 WY Albany County 253 104 7 2 0 9 2020 WY Big Horn County 349 8 2 0 0 2 2020 WY Campbell County 247 116 3 0 0 3 2020 WY Carbon County 364 2 0 0 0 0 2020 WY Converse County 304 58 4 0 0 4 2020 WY Fremont County 288 72 5 1 0 6 2020 WY Johnson County 337 27 0 0 0 0 2020 WY Laramie County 322 39 3 2 0 5 2020 WY Lincoln County 357 9 0 0 0 0 2020 WY Natrona County 321 41 4 0 0 4 2020 WY Park County 115 5 2 0 0 2 2020 WY Platte County 202 20 1 0 1 2 2020 WY Sheridan County 344 22 0 0 0 0 2020 WY Sublette County 297 64 4 1 0 5 2020 WY Sweetwater County 238 116 7 4 1 12 2020 WY Teton County 318 36 7 5 0 12 2020 WY Uinta County 323 41 2 0 0 2 2020 WY Weston County 336 29 1 0 0 1 2019 AZ Apache County 358 1 0 0 0 0 2019 AZ Cochise County 266 99 0 0 0 0 2019 AZ Coconino County 289 76 0 0 0 0 2019 AZ Gila County 145 164 50 6 0 56 2019 AZ La Paz County 304 60 0 0 0 0 2019 AZ Mohave County 358 7 0 0 0 0 2019 AZ Navajo County 294 70 1 0 0 1 2019 AZ Pima County 225 138 2 0 0 2 2019 AZ Pinal County 123 209 21 2 10 33 2019 AZ Santa Cruz County 280 80 2 0 0 2 2019 AZ Yavapai County 299 58 0 0 0 0 2019 AZ Yuma County 265 97 3 0 0 3 2019 CO Adams County 223 141 1 0 0 1 2019 CO Alamosa County 107 0 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Arapahoe County 227 132 6 0 0 6 2019 CO Archuleta County 331 30 2 0 0 2 2019 CO Boulder County 227 133 5 0 0 5 2019 CO Clear Creek County 205 84 1 0 0 1 2019 CO Delta County 339 26 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Denver County 179 183 2 1 0 3 2019 CO Douglas County 236 114 10 1 0 11 2019 CO El Paso County 259 106 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Fremont County 32 0 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Garfield County 309 56 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Gilpin County 117 25 1 0 0 1 2019 CO Gunnison County 279 78 1 0 0 1 2019 CO Jackson County 102 0 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Jefferson County 238 111 16 0 0 16 2019 CO La Plata County 276 89 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Larimer County 208 151 6 0 0 6 2019 CO Mesa County 289 75 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Montezuma County 279 86 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Pitkin County 121 0 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Prowers County 343 3 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Pueblo County 125 1 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Rio Blanco County 311 54 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Routt County 353 2 1 0 0 1 2019 CO San Juan County 116 0 0 0 0 0 2019 CO San Miguel County 112 1 0 0 0 0 2019 CO Weld County 252 110 3 0 0 3 2019 ID Ada County 317 48 0 0 0 0 2019 ID Bannock County 344 21 0 0 0 0 2019 ID Benewah County 242 111 9 2 0 11 2019 ID Blaine County 313 1 0 0 0 0 2019 ID Boise County 290 72 2 1 0 3 2019 ID Bonner County 316 48 1 0 0 1 2019 ID Bonneville County 342 15 0 0 0 0 2019 ID Butte County 348 13 0 0 0 0 2019 ID Canyon County 311 54 0 0 0 0 2019 ID Caribou County 326 2 2 0 0 2 2019 ID Custer County 96 0 0 0 0 0 2019 ID Franklin County 333 28 3 0 0 3 2019 ID Idaho County 297 68 0 0 0 0 2019 ID Jerome County 353 0 0 0 0 0 2019 ID Kootenai County 318 37 0 0 0 0 2019 ID Latah County 350 0 0 0 0 0 2019 ID Lemhi County 269 87 4 0 0 4 2019 ID Nez Perce County 309 51 0 0 0 0 2019 ID Shoshone County 260 102 3 0 0 3 2019 ID Twin Falls County 361 4 0 0 0 0 2019 ID Valley County 290 67 0 0 0 0 2019 NM Bernalillo County 164 197 4 0 0 4 2019 NM Catron County 111 0 0 0 0 0 2019 NM Chaves County 117 1 0 0 0 0 2019 NM Dona Ana County 170 171 17 3 4 24 2019 NM Eddy County 212 134 17 2 0 19 2019 NM Lea County 252 109 4 0 0 4 2019 NM Lincoln County 107 0 0 0 0 0 2019 NM Los Alamos County 117 0 0 0 0 0 2019 NM Luna County 349 10 1 0 1 2 2019 NM Rio Arriba County 315 43 0 0 0 0 2019 NM Sandoval County 276 87 0 0 0 0 2019 NM San Juan County 208 157 0 0 0 0 2019 NM Santa Fe County 274 87 1 0 0 1 2019 NM Socorro County 92 0 0 0 0 0 2019 NM Taos County 334 24 0 0 0 0 2019 NM Valencia County 270 87 0 0 0 0 2019 NV Churchill County 323 30 0 0 0 0 2019 NV Clark County 154 206 5 0 0 5 2019 NV Douglas County 346 10 0 0 0 0 2019 NV Elko County 363 2 0 0 0 0 2019 NV Lyon County 344 12 0 0 0 0 2019 NV Nye County 352 12 1 0 0 1 2019 NV Washoe County 244 121 0 0 0 0 2019 NV White Pine County 294 67 1 0 0 1 2019 NV Carson City 308 57 0 0 0 0 2019 UT Box Elder County 313 49 2 0 0 2 2019 UT Cache County 272 79 14 0 0 14 2019 UT Carbon County 265 99 1 0 0 1 2019 UT Davis County 265 94 6 0 0 6 2019 UT Duchesne County 234 120 7 4 0 11 2019 UT Garfield County 258 41 0 0 0 0 2019 UT Iron County 329 36 0 0 0 0 2019 UT Salt Lake County 172 177 16 0 0 16 2019 UT San Juan County 299 63 0 0 0 0 2019 UT Tooele County 302 61 2 0 0 2 2019 UT Uintah County 223 125 12 4 1 17 2019 UT Utah County 253 111 1 0 0 1 2019 UT Washington County 291 74 0 0 0 0 2019 UT Wayne County 109 0 0 0 0 0 2019 UT Weber County 243 63 2 0 0 2 2019 WY Albany County 247 118 0 0 0 0 2019 WY Big Horn County 344 12 0 0 0 0 2019 WY Campbell County 309 55 1 0 0 1 2019 WY Carbon County 325 38 2 0 0 2 2019 WY Converse County 317 47 1 0 0 1 2019 WY Fremont County 294 69 2 0 0 2 2019 WY Johnson County 345 19 0 0 0 0 2019 WY Laramie County 305 60 0 0 0 0 2019 WY Lincoln County 364 1 0 0 0 0 2019 WY Natrona County 327 37 0 0 0 0 2019 WY Park County 295 12 0 0 0 0 2019 WY Platte County 56 3 1 0 0 1 2019 WY Sheridan County 325 40 0 0 0 0 2019 WY Sublette County 266 88 8 3 0 11 2019 WY Sweetwater County 262 100 3 0 0 3 2019 WY Teton County 326 39 0 0 0 0 2019 WY Uinta County 315 49 1 0 0 1 2019 WY Weston County 340 25 0 0 0 0 2018 AZ Apache County 354 4 0 0 0 0 2018 AZ Cochise County 276 89 0 0 0 0 2018 AZ Coconino County 240 122 3 0 0 3 2018 AZ Gila County 107 170 80 8 0 88 2018 AZ La Paz County 263 98 3 0 0 3 2018 AZ Mohave County 350 12 1 0 0 1 2018 AZ Navajo County 261 100 2 0 0 2 2018 AZ Pima County 196 158 11 0 0 11 2018 AZ Pinal County 85 229 34 6 11 51 2018 AZ Santa Cruz County 294 69 1 1 0 2 2018 AZ Yavapai County 292 72 1 0 0 1 2018 AZ Yuma County 239 110 15 1 0 16 2018 CO Adams County 199 163 3 0 0 3 2018 CO Alamosa County 351 8 0 0 1 1 2018 CO Arapahoe County 231 119 14 1 0 15 2018 CO Archuleta County 333 32 0 0 0 0 2018 CO Boulder County 219 114 28 1 0 29 2018 CO Chaffee County 67 91 5 1 0 6 2018 CO Clear Creek County 145 118 25 3 0 28 2018 CO Delta County 277 20 0 0 0 0 2018 CO Denver County 177 178 10 0 0 10 2018 CO Douglas County 215 122 24 3 0 27 2018 CO El Paso County 233 124 8 0 0 8 2018 CO Fremont County 20 0 0 0 0 0 2018 CO Garfield County 217 132 15 1 0 16 2018 CO Grand County 110 54 1 1 0 2 2018 CO Gunnison County 235 125 4 1 0 5 2018 CO Jackson County 113 3 0 0 0 0 2018 CO Jefferson County 229 99 35 2 0 37 2018 CO La Plata County 240 105 10 9 1 20 2018 CO Larimer County 195 142 25 3 0 28 2018 CO Mesa County 216 144 5 0 0 5 2018 CO Moffat County 262 68 1 0 0 1 2018 CO Montezuma County 259 96 4 0 0 4 2018 CO Montrose County 257 68 1 0 0 1 2018 CO Park County 161 145 17 1 0 18 2018 CO Pitkin County 123 0 0 0 0 0 2018 CO Prowers County 353 5 1 0 0 1 2018 CO Pueblo County 117 5 1 0 0 1 2018 CO Rio Blanco County 242 121 2 0 0 2 2018 CO Routt County 354 1 0 0 0 0 2018 CO San Juan County 113 5 0 0 0 0 2018 CO San Miguel County 160 76 2 0 0 2 2018 CO Teller County 63 85 12 0 0 12 2018 CO Weld County 187 168 10 0 0 10 2018 ID Ada County 283 75 7 0 0 7 2018 ID Bannock County 305 56 2 2 0 4 2018 ID Benewah County 219 129 11 2 0 13 2018 ID Blaine County 327 33 3 0 0 3 2018 ID Boise County 237 122 6 0 0 6 2018 ID Bonner County 308 39 11 4 1 16 2018 ID Bonneville County 306 43 2 1 0 3 2018 ID Butte County 313 47 3 0 0 3 2018 ID Canyon County 283 77 5 0 0 5 2018 ID Caribou County 362 1 0 0 0 0 2018 ID Custer County 85 3 2 0 0 2 2018 ID Franklin County 278 38 3 0 0 3 2018 ID Idaho County 297 66 2 0 0 2 2018 ID Jerome County 287 28 5 0 0 5 2018 ID Kootenai County 272 49 5 4 1 10 2018 ID Latah County 339 20 5 1 0 6 2018 ID Lemhi County 260 97 3 0 0 3 2018 ID Nez Perce County 308 52 4 1 0 5 2018 ID Shoshone County 217 135 12 1 0 13 2018 ID Twin Falls County 313 37 3 2 0 5 2018 ID Valley County 297 54 2 0 0 2 2018 NM Bernalillo County 160 186 18 1 0 19 2018 NM Catron County 117 0 0 0 0 0 2018 NM Chaves County 115 3 0 0 0 0 2018 NM Dona Ana County 144 189 28 4 0 32 2018 NM Eddy County 214 131 17 3 0 20 2018 NM Lea County 227 132 6 0 0 6 2018 NM Lincoln County 115 1 0 0 0 0 2018 NM Los Alamos County 120 0 0 0 0 0 2018 NM Luna County 343 11 3 0 0 3 2018 NM Rio Arriba County 246 113 3 0 0 3 2018 NM Sandoval County 224 118 12 0 0 12 2018 NM San Juan County 213 136 16 0 0 16 2018 NM Santa Fe County 279 83 3 0 0 3 2018 NM Socorro County 110 2 0 0 0 0 2018 NM Taos County 346 19 0 0 0 0 2018 NM Valencia County 238 116 5 0 0 5 2018 NV Churchill County 256 71 5 0 0 5 2018 NV Clark County 122 194 48 1 0 49 2018 NV Douglas County 315 37 6 3 1 10 2018 NV Elko County 297 45 4 0 0 4 2018 NV Lyon County 304 50 8 0 0 8 2018 NV Nye County 350 15 0 0 0 0 2018 NV Washoe County 213 133 19 0 0 19 2018 NV White Pine County 261 88 6 0 0 6 2018 NV Carson City 269 88 5 3 0 8 2018 UT Box Elder County 225 131 8 1 0 9 2018 UT Cache County 235 123 7 0 0 7 2018 UT Carbon County 231 128 5 0 0 5 2018 UT Davis County 216 136 12 1 0 13 2018 UT Duchesne County 221 133 11 0 0 11 2018 UT Garfield County 260 103 2 0 0 2 2018 UT Iron County 259 106 0 0 0 0 2018 UT Salt Lake County 146 178 39 2 0 41 2018 UT San Juan County 245 104 7 0 0 7 2018 UT Tooele County 222 133 10 0 0 10 2018 UT Uintah County 189 165 10 1 0 11 2018 UT Utah County 218 115 25 7 0 32 2018 UT Washington County 228 136 1 0 0 1 2018 UT Wayne County 114 3 0 0 0 0 2018 UT Weber County 203 145 15 2 0 17 2018 WY Albany County 223 139 3 0 0 3 2018 WY Big Horn County 311 37 0 0 0 0 2018 WY Campbell County 266 95 2 2 0 4 2018 WY Carbon County 291 74 0 0 0 0 2018 WY Converse County 311 53 1 0 0 1 2018 WY Fremont County 252 111 2 0 0 2 2018 WY Johnson County 190 38 0 0 0 0 2018 WY Laramie County 295 69 1 0 0 1 2018 WY Lincoln County 343 22 0 0 0 0 2018 WY Natrona County 289 76 0 0 0 0 2018 WY Park County 201 9 2 0 0 2 2018 WY Platte County 58 3 0 0 0 0 2018 WY Sheridan County 260 102 3 0 0 3 2018 WY Sublette County 233 132 0 0 0 0 2018 WY Sweetwater County 207 149 8 1 0 9 2018 WY Teton County 286 78 1 0 0 1 2018 WY Uinta County 287 77 1 0 0 1 2018 WY Weston County 316 48 1 0 0 1 2017 AZ Apache County 363 2 0 0 0 0 2017 AZ Cochise County 255 108 2 0 0 2 2017 AZ Coconino County 259 105 1 0 0 1 2017 AZ Gila County 69 155 120 21 0 141 2017 AZ La Paz County 279 80 2 0 0 2 2017 AZ Mohave County 349 6 0 0 0 0 2017 AZ Navajo County 279 85 1 0 0 1 2017 AZ Pima County 145 213 7 0 0 7 2017 AZ Pinal County 64 233 59 7 2 68 2017 AZ Santa Cruz County 276 85 2 2 0 4 2017 AZ Yavapai County 231 104 5 0 0 5 2017 AZ Yuma County 241 110 12 1 1 14 2017 CO Adams County 206 157 2 0 0 2 2017 CO Alamosa County 352 2 0 0 0 0 2017 CO Arapahoe County 224 134 7 0 0 7 2017 CO Archuleta County 311 49 0 0 0 0 2017 CO Boulder County 240 106 11 0 0 11 2017 CO Chaffee County 144 0 0 0 0 0 2017 CO Clear Creek County 173 137 4 0 0 4 2017 CO Delta County 114 1 0 0 0 0 2017 CO Denver County 183 180 2 0 0 2 2017 CO Douglas County 206 140 16 1 0 17 2017 CO El Paso County 239 123 3 0 0 3 2017 CO Fremont County 39 0 0 0 0 0 2017 CO Garfield County 241 123 1 0 0 1 2017 CO Grand County 109 8 0 0 0 0 2017 CO Gunnison County 275 87 1 0 0 1 2017 CO Jackson County 115 1 1 0 0 1 2017 CO Jefferson County 214 123 28 0 0 28 2017 CO La Plata County 260 101 4 0 0 4 2017 CO Larimer County 194 158 12 1 0 13 2017 CO Mesa County 238 126 1 0 0 1 2017 CO Moffat County 282 67 0 0 0 0 2017 CO Montezuma County 284 80 1 0 0 1 2017 CO Montrose County 313 30 0 0 0 0 2017 CO Park County 239 122 4 0 0 4 2017 CO Pitkin County 123 0 0 0 0 0 2017 CO Prowers County 347 6 0 0 0 0 2017 CO Pueblo County 120 3 2 0 0 2 2017 CO Rio Blanco County 276 89 0 0 0 0 2017 CO Routt County 333 9 0 0 0 0 2017 CO San Juan County 119 0 0 0 0 0 2017 CO San Miguel County 197 32 0 0 0 0 2017 CO Weld County 211 146 7 1 0 8 2017 ID Ada County 234 109 18 4 0 22 2017 ID Bannock County 271 87 3 4 0 7 2017 ID Benewah County 206 129 20 8 2 30 2017 ID Blaine County 203 12 4 1 0 5 2017 ID Boise County 272 83 6 2 2 10 2017 ID Bonner County 287 63 7 0 5 12 2017 ID Bonneville County 323 31 4 0 0 4 2017 ID Butte County 309 35 3 0 0 3 2017 ID Canyon County 260 88 13 4 0 17 2017 ID Caribou County 337 2 0 0 0 0 2017 ID Custer County 102 6 3 0 0 3 2017 ID Franklin County 294 57 9 5 0 14 2017 ID Idaho County 287 61 8 6 3 17 2017 ID Jerome County 255 26 5 1 0 6 2017 ID Kootenai County 300 44 6 1 4 11 2017 ID Latah County 321 18 5 4 2 11 2017 ID Lemhi County 242 85 23 8 0 31 2017 ID Nez Perce County 287 63 6 6 3 15 2017 ID Shoshone County 220 120 19 3 3 25 2017 ID Twin Falls County 220 62 5 1 0 6 2017 ID Valley County 273 77 6 6 0 12 2017 NM Bernalillo County 170 191 4 0 0 4 2017 NM Catron County 110 2 2 0 0 2 2017 NM Chaves County 115 3 1 0 0 1 2017 NM Dona Ana County 131 200 27 4 3 34 2017 NM Eddy County 245 110 10 0 0 10 2017 NM Lea County 243 118 4 0 0 4 2017 NM Lincoln County 110 1 0 0 0 0 2017 NM Los Alamos County 116 0 0 0 0 0 2017 NM Luna County 340 15 5 0 0 5 2017 NM Rio Arriba County 269 88 3 0 0 3 2017 NM Sandoval County 269 94 1 0 0 1 2017 NM San Juan County 230 129 6 0 0 6 2017 NM Santa Fe County 285 80 0 0 0 0 2017 NM Socorro County 116 1 0 0 0 0 2017 NM Taos County 344 8 0 0 0 0 2017 NM Valencia County 262 98 1 0 0 1 2017 NV Churchill County 283 64 3 0 0 3 2017 NV Clark County 136 200 28 1 0 29 2017 NV Douglas County 296 38 3 1 0 4 2017 NV Elko County 332 28 0 1 0 1 2017 NV Lyon County 307 53 3 0 0 3 2017 NV Nye County 346 15 3 1 0 4 2017 NV Washoe County 202 159 4 0 0 4 2017 NV White Pine County 290 66 0 0 0 0 2017 NV Carson City 278 85 1 1 0 2 2017 UT Box Elder County 231 123 10 1 0 11 2017 UT Cache County 254 94 13 4 0 17 2017 UT Carbon County 262 102 0 0 0 0 2017 UT Davis County 195 142 28 0 0 28 2017 UT Duchesne County 278 78 6 3 0 9 2017 UT Garfield County 176 62 2 0 0 2 2017 UT Salt Lake County 149 172 43 1 0 44 2017 UT San Juan County 263 88 0 0 0 0 2017 UT Tooele County 237 111 17 0 0 17 2017 UT Uintah County 208 146 3 6 2 11 2017 UT Utah County 183 168 11 3 0 14 2017 UT Washington County 261 103 1 0 0 1 2017 UT Wayne County 110 2 0 0 0 0 2017 UT Weber County 194 148 21 2 0 23 2017 WY Albany County 225 137 2 1 0 3 2017 WY Big Horn County 326 19 0 0 0 0 2017 WY Campbell County 240 118 4 3 0 7 2017 WY Carbon County 309 55 1 0 0 1 2017 WY Converse County 290 72 3 0 0 3 2017 WY Fremont County 233 129 3 0 0 3 2017 WY Laramie County 281 81 1 2 0 3 2017 WY Lincoln County 348 16 0 0 1 1 2017 WY Natrona County 297 66 2 0 0 2 2017 WY Park County 107 14 0 0 0 0 2017 WY Platte County 54 6 0 0 0 0 2017 WY Sheridan County 259 102 3 1 0 4 2017 WY Sublette County 228 129 8 0 0 8 2017 WY Sweetwater County 259 100 3 2 1 6 2017 WY Teton County 299 65 1 0 0 1 2017 WY Uinta County 310 53 1 0 1 2 2017 WY Weston County 333 32 0 0 0 0 2016 AZ Apache County 364 2 0 0 0 0 2016 AZ Cochise County 281 83 2 0 0 2 2016 AZ Coconino County 301 65 0 0 0 0 2016 AZ Gila County 84 136 119 27 0 146 2016 AZ La Paz County 294 70 1 0 0 1 2016 AZ Mohave County 336 21 0 0 0 0 2016 AZ Navajo County 301 65 0 0 0 0 2016 AZ Pima County 203 159 4 0 0 4 2016 AZ Pinal County 76 237 46 5 2 53 2016 AZ Santa Cruz County 260 102 0 1 0 1 2016 AZ Yavapai County 300 49 0 0 0 0 2016 AZ Yuma County 228 124 12 1 1 14 2016 CO Adams County 263 102 1 0 0 1 2016 CO Alamosa County 354 4 1 0 1 2 2016 CO Arapahoe County 267 93 6 0 0 6 2016 CO Archuleta County 343 4 0 0 0 0 2016 CO Boulder County 190 14 0 0 0 0 2016 CO Chaffee County 97 51 3 0 0 3 2016 CO Clear Creek County 210 94 6 1 0 7 2016 CO Delta County 117 2 0 0 0 0 2016 CO Denver County 165 197 4 0 0 4 2016 CO Douglas County 253 93 15 1 0 16 2016 CO El Paso County 263 101 2 0 0 2 2016 CO Fremont County 52 0 0 0 0 0 2016 CO Garfield County 264 101 1 0 0 1 2016 CO Grand County 131 21 0 0 0 0 2016 CO Gunnison County 316 50 0 0 0 0 2016 CO Jackson County 115 0 0 0 0 0 2016 CO Jefferson County 245 101 17 3 0 20 2016 CO La Plata County 251 107 8 0 0 8 2016 CO Larimer County 189 169 7 1 0 8 2016 CO Mesa County 260 105 1 0 0 1 2016 CO Moffat County 316 29 0 0 0 0 2016 CO Montezuma County 286 80 0 0 0 0 2016 CO Montrose County 236 17 0 0 0 0 2016 CO Park County 270 93 3 0 0 3 2016 CO Pitkin County 122 0 0 0 0 0 2016 CO Prowers County 350 6 1 0 0 1 2016 CO Pueblo County 126 2 0 0 0 0 2016 CO Rio Blanco County 327 39 0 0 0 0 2016 CO Routt County 343 9 0 0 0 0 2016 CO San Juan County 121 0 0 0 0 0 2016 CO San Miguel County 189 55 1 0 0 1 2016 CO Weld County 246 117 3 0 0 3 2016 ID Ada County 283 76 7 0 0 7 2016 ID Bannock County 317 49 0 0 0 0 2016 ID Benewah County 257 101 7 1 0 8 2016 ID Blaine County 98 15 0 0 0 0 2016 ID Boise County 309 48 5 1 0 6 2016 ID Bonner County 337 29 0 0 0 0 2016 ID Bonneville County 301 23 0 0 0 0 2016 ID Butte County 347 14 1 0 0 1 2016 ID Canyon County 256 106 4 0 0 4 2016 ID Caribou County 355 2 0 0 0 0 2016 ID Custer County 104 8 3 1 0 4 2016 ID Franklin County 306 44 7 0 0 7 2016 ID Idaho County 319 47 0 0 0 0 2016 ID Jerome County 199 0 0 0 0 0 2016 ID Kootenai County 325 26 0 0 0 0 2016 ID Latah County 268 2 0 0 0 0 2016 ID Lemhi County 230 105 26 3 0 29 2016 ID Nez Perce County 328 36 2 0 0 2 2016 ID Shoshone County 245 116 5 0 0 5 2016 ID Twin Falls County 348 4 0 0 0 0 2016 ID Valley County 327 21 0 0 0 0 2016 NM Bernalillo County 193 170 3 0 0 3 2016 NM Catron County 105 3 0 0 0 0 2016 NM Chaves County 116 1 0 0 0 0 2016 NM Dona Ana County 154 197 12 2 1 15 2016 NM Eddy County 292 70 0 0 0 0 2016 NM Lea County 312 52 0 0 0 0 2016 NM Lincoln County 111 2 0 0 0 0 2016 NM Los Alamos County 119 0 0 0 0 0 2016 NM Luna County 338 19 1 2 0 3 2016 NM Rio Arriba County 304 58 0 0 0 0 2016 NM Sandoval County 292 69 0 0 0 0 2016 NM San Juan County 273 91 2 0 0 2 2016 NM Santa Fe County 301 65 0 0 0 0 2016 NM Socorro County 101 1 0 0 0 0 2016 NM Taos County 360 2 0 0 0 0 2016 NM Valencia County 280 82 0 0 0 0 2016 NV Churchill County 284 66 1 0 0 1 2016 NV Clark County 125 215 25 0 1 26 2016 NV Douglas County 300 35 1 0 0 1 2016 NV Elko County 340 4 1 0 0 1 2016 NV Lyon County 282 69 1 0 0 1 2016 NV Nye County 349 15 1 0 1 2 2016 NV Washoe County 234 125 7 0 0 7 2016 NV White Pine County 300 61 0 0 0 0 2016 NV Carson City 303 63 0 0 0 0 2016 UT Box Elder County 285 77 4 0 0 4 2016 UT Cache County 285 73 8 0 0 8 2016 UT Carbon County 230 82 0 0 0 0 2016 UT Davis County 265 87 14 0 0 14 2016 UT Duchesne County 275 83 5 3 0 8 2016 UT Garfield County 96 0 0 0 0 0 2016 UT Salt Lake County 189 150 23 4 0 27 2016 UT San Juan County 309 56 0 0 0 0 2016 UT Tooele County 279 80 6 1 0 7 2016 UT Uintah County 249 106 4 5 2 11 2016 UT Utah County 223 124 17 2 0 19 2016 UT Washington County 286 80 0 0 0 0 2016 UT Wayne County 120 0 0 0 0 0 2016 UT Weber County 233 113 20 0 0 20 2016 WY Albany County 266 100 0 0 0 0 2016 WY Big Horn County 277 6 0 0 0 0 2016 WY Campbell County 262 103 1 0 0 1 2016 WY Carbon County 335 31 0 0 0 0 2016 WY Converse County 312 53 0 1 0 1 2016 WY Fremont County 305 61 0 0 0 0 2016 WY Goshen County 293 60 0 0 0 0 2016 WY Laramie County 315 51 0 0 0 0 2016 WY Lincoln County 363 3 0 0 0 0 2016 WY Natrona County 333 33 0 0 0 0 2016 WY Park County 118 3 0 0 0 0 2016 WY Platte County 50 7 0 0 0 0 2016 WY Sheridan County 333 32 1 0 0 1 2016 WY Sublette County 297 68 1 0 0 1 2016 WY Sweetwater County 303 62 1 0 0 1 2016 WY Teton County 331 35 0 0 0 0 2016 WY Uinta County 341 25 0 0 0 0 2016 WY Weston County 325 41 0 0 0 0 2015 AZ Apache County 361 0 0 0 0 0 2015 AZ Cochise County 282 83 0 0 0 0 2015 AZ Coconino County 260 101 4 0 0 4 2015 AZ Gila County 83 155 98 29 0 127 2015 AZ La Paz County 273 84 3 0 0 3 2015 AZ Mohave County 354 10 0 0 0 0 2015 AZ Navajo County 317 48 0 0 0 0 2015 AZ Pima County 247 117 1 0 0 1 2015 AZ Pinal County 105 214 33 3 10 46 2015 AZ Santa Cruz County 294 68 3 0 0 3 2015 AZ Yavapai County 235 65 0 0 0 0 2015 AZ Yuma County 260 91 13 0 1 14 2015 CO Adams County 271 91 3 0 0 3 2015 CO Alamosa County 357 7 0 0 0 0 2015 CO Arapahoe County 260 99 2 0 0 2 2015 CO Archuleta County 342 6 0 0 0 0 2015 CO Boulder County 265 93 7 0 0 7 2015 CO Chaffee County 65 34 1 0 0 1 2015 CO Clear Creek County 182 107 6 0 0 6 2015 CO Delta County 113 1 0 0 0 0 2015 CO Denver County 166 190 9 0 0 9 2015 CO Douglas County 251 100 9 2 0 11 2015 CO El Paso County 272 91 2 0 0 2 2015 CO Fremont County 57 0 0 0 0 0 2015 CO Garfield County 265 90 10 0 0 10 2015 CO Grand County 59 5 0 0 0 0 2015 CO Gunnison County 283 79 3 0 0 3 2015 CO Jackson County 347 16 0 0 0 0 2015 CO Jefferson County 244 104 15 2 0 17 2015 CO La Plata County 271 92 2 0 0 2 2015 CO Larimer County 198 150 16 1 0 17 2015 CO Mesa County 253 109 3 0 0 3 2015 CO Moffat County 137 4 0 0 0 0 2015 CO Montezuma County 284 81 0 0 0 0 2015 CO Park County 266 80 4 0 0 4 2015 CO Pitkin County 122 2 0 0 0 0 2015 CO Prowers County 339 9 1 0 2 3 2015 CO Pueblo County 123 6 0 0 0 0 2015 CO Rio Blanco County 302 63 0 0 0 0 2015 CO Routt County 357 7 0 0 0 0 2015 CO San Juan County 121 0 0 0 0 0 2015 CO San Miguel County 188 47 1 0 0 1 2015 CO Weld County 232 124 9 0 0 9 2015 ID Ada County 294 62 7 2 0 9 2015 ID Bannock County 320 38 5 2 0 7 2015 ID Benewah County 201 141 18 5 0 23 2015 ID Blaine County 197 3 2 0 0 2 2015 ID Boise County 227 43 5 0 0 5 2015 ID Bonner County 316 37 9 3 0 12 2015 ID Bonneville County 98 6 0 0 0 0 2015 ID Butte County 325 34 0 1 0 1 2015 ID Canyon County 313 41 8 2 0 10 2015 ID Caribou County 356 0 0 0 0 0 2015 ID Custer County 115 2 0 0 0 0 2015 ID Franklin County 296 34 4 1 0 5 2015 ID Idaho County 228 33 2 3 3 8 2015 ID Jerome County 21 1 0 0 0 0 2015 ID Kootenai County 268 50 3 3 0 6 2015 ID Latah County 240 17 2 5 1 8 2015 ID Lemhi County 224 106 17 7 1 25 2015 ID Nez Perce County 239 18 7 5 2 14 2015 ID Shoshone County 200 137 20 6 0 26 2015 ID Twin Falls County 259 13 3 0 0 3 2015 ID Valley County 229 13 2 3 0 5 2015 NM Bernalillo County 202 159 4 0 0 4 2015 NM Catron County 111 1 0 0 0 0 2015 NM Chaves County 111 3 0 0 0 0 2015 NM Dona Ana County 174 179 11 1 0 12 2015 NM Eddy County 262 94 0 0 0 0 2015 NM Grant County 114 0 0 0 0 0 2015 NM Lea County 287 73 0 1 0 1 2015 NM Lincoln County 112 2 0 0 0 0 2015 NM Los Alamos County 114 0 0 0 0 0 2015 NM Luna County 351 4 0 0 0 0 2015 NM Rio Arriba County 300 61 0 0 0 0 2015 NM Sandoval County 293 64 0 0 0 0 2015 NM San Juan County 264 99 2 0 0 2 2015 NM Santa Fe County 311 54 0 0 0 0 2015 NM Socorro County 106 1 0 0 0 0 2015 NM Taos County 361 2 0 0 0 0 2015 NM Valencia County 291 65 0 0 0 0 2015 NV Churchill County 209 50 2 0 0 2 2015 NV Clark County 140 202 22 1 0 23 2015 NV Douglas County 244 63 5 2 0 7 2015 NV Elko County 314 45 0 0 0 0 2015 NV Lyon County 207 64 4 0 0 4 2015 NV Nye County 357 7 0 1 0 1 2015 NV Washoe County 206 147 12 0 0 12 2015 NV White Pine County 296 60 2 0 0 2 2015 NV Carson City 285 79 1 0 0 1 2015 UT Box Elder County 256 104 5 0 0 5 2015 UT Cache County 289 72 3 1 0 4 2015 UT Carbon County 200 91 2 0 0 2 2015 UT Davis County 286 64 7 0 0 7 2015 UT Duchesne County 278 84 3 0 0 3 2015 UT Garfield County 299 63 2 0 0 2 2015 UT Salt Lake County 180 158 25 2 0 27 2015 UT San Juan County 285 76 1 0 0 1 2015 UT Tooele County 311 50 4 0 0 4 2015 UT Uintah County 249 114 2 0 0 2 2015 UT Utah County 227 125 13 0 0 13 2015 UT Washington County 282 80 3 0 0 3 2015 UT Wayne County 118 1 0 0 0 0 2015 UT Weber County 244 108 12 1 0 13 2015 WY Albany County 279 86 0 0 0 0 2015 WY Big Horn County 327 32 0 0 0 0 2015 WY Campbell County 252 110 2 1 0 3 2015 WY Carbon County 324 40 1 0 0 1 2015 WY Converse County 293 67 3 2 0 5 2015 WY Fremont County 288 77 0 0 0 0 2015 WY Goshen County 152 13 2 0 0 2 2015 WY Johnson County 56 1 0 0 0 0 2015 WY Laramie County 308 56 0 1 0 1 2015 WY Lincoln County 355 10 0 0 0 0 2015 WY Natrona County 329 36 0 0 0 0 2015 WY Park County 121 5 0 0 0 0 2015 WY Platte County 57 3 0 0 0 0 2015 WY Sheridan County 326 37 2 0 0 2 2015 WY Sublette County 297 67 1 0 0 1 2015 WY Sweetwater County 256 105 4 0 0 4 2015 WY Teton County 325 39 1 0 0 1 2015 WY Uinta County 316 47 2 0 0 2 2015 WY Weston County 328 37 0 0 0 0 2014 AZ Apache County 364 1 0 0 0 0 2014 AZ Cochise County 225 135 5 0 0 5 2014 AZ Coconino County 250 102 5 0 0 5 2014 AZ Gila County 97 129 117 22 0 139 2014 AZ La Paz County 264 90 4 0 0 4 2014 AZ Mohave County 356 9 0 0 0 0 2014 AZ Navajo County 272 91 2 0 0 2 2014 AZ Pima County 221 141 3 0 0 3 2014 AZ Pinal County 60 218 55 17 15 87 2014 AZ Santa Cruz County 267 94 2 2 0 4 2014 AZ Yavapai County 185 89 6 0 0 6 2014 AZ Yuma County 221 127 12 3 2 17 2014 CO Adams County 237 123 5 0 0 5 2014 CO Alamosa County 346 17 2 0 0 2 2014 CO Arapahoe County 269 94 1 0 0 1 2014 CO Archuleta County 335 1 0 0 0 0 2014 CO Boulder County 261 94 5 0 0 5 2014 CO Chaffee County 103 47 0 0 0 0 2014 CO Clear Creek County 169 83 15 0 0 15 2014 CO Delta County 117 1 0 0 0 0 2014 CO Denver County 195 167 2 1 0 3 2014 CO Douglas County 244 110 9 0 0 9 2014 CO El Paso County 260 104 1 0 0 1 2014 CO Fremont County 58 1 0 0 0 0 2014 CO Garfield County 303 60 2 0 0 2 2014 CO Gunnison County 307 58 0 0 0 0 2014 CO Jackson County 341 22 0 0 0 0 2014 CO Jefferson County 228 121 16 0 0 16 2014 CO La Plata County 280 84 1 0 0 1 2014 CO Larimer County 202 146 17 0 0 17 2014 CO Mesa County 251 113 1 0 0 1 2014 CO Moffat County 236 34 0 0 0 0 2014 CO Montezuma County 286 79 0 0 0 0 2014 CO Park County 232 104 2 0 0 2 2014 CO Pitkin County 115 0 0 0 0 0 2014 CO Prowers County 330 19 2 6 1 9 2014 CO Pueblo County 119 4 1 0 0 1 2014 CO Rio Blanco County 316 49 0 0 0 0 2014 CO Routt County 334 12 0 0 0 0 2014 CO San Juan County 118 0 0 0 0 0 2014 CO San Miguel County 205 69 0 0 0 0 2014 CO Weld County 248 113 4 0 0 4 2014 ID Ada County 294 70 0 1 0 1 2014 ID Bannock County 322 42 0 1 0 1 2014 ID Benewah County 259 90 13 0 0 13 2014 ID Bonner County 319 2 0 0 0 0 2014 ID Butte County 325 24 0 0 0 0 2014 ID Canyon County 351 13 0 1 0 1 2014 ID Caribou County 347 0 2 0 0 2 2014 ID Custer County 110 0 0 0 0 0 2014 ID Franklin County 331 26 2 0 0 2 2014 ID Lemhi County 213 118 16 1 0 17 2014 ID Shoshone County 237 114 13 1 0 14 2014 NM Bernalillo County 194 170 1 0 0 1 2014 NM Catron County 114 1 0 0 0 0 2014 NM Chaves County 103 11 0 0 0 0 2014 NM Dona Ana County 192 153 13 4 3 20 2014 NM Eddy County 275 84 4 0 0 4 2014 NM Grant County 326 39 0 0 0 0 2014 NM Lea County 275 82 3 0 0 3 2014 NM Lincoln County 97 5 0 0 0 0 2014 NM Los Alamos County 117 0 0 0 0 0 2014 NM Luna County 305 55 2 1 1 4 2014 NM Rio Arriba County 286 77 0 0 0 0 2014 NM Sandoval County 294 41 0 0 0 0 2014 NM San Juan County 273 92 0 0 0 0 2014 NM Santa Fe County 306 59 0 0 0 0 2014 NM Socorro County 95 1 0 0 0 0 2014 NM Taos County 354 2 0 0 0 0 2014 NM Valencia County 294 64 0 0 0 0 2014 NV Churchill County 153 58 0 0 0 0 2014 NV Clark County 119 230 14 2 0 16 2014 NV Douglas County 296 64 4 0 0 4 2014 NV Elko County 328 28 1 0 0 1 2014 NV Lyon County 147 63 2 0 0 2 2014 NV Nye County 339 24 2 0 0 2 2014 NV Washoe County 172 178 7 3 5 15 2014 NV White Pine County 301 45 1 0 0 1 2014 NV Carson City 265 96 3 1 0 4 2014 UT Box Elder County 273 86 5 1 0 6 2014 UT Cache County 307 45 13 0 0 13 2014 UT Carbon County 281 84 0 0 0 0 2014 UT Daggett County 120 27 0 0 0 0 2014 UT Davis County 268 86 11 0 0 11 2014 UT Duchesne County 280 83 2 0 0 2 2014 UT Garfield County 342 22 0 0 0 0 2014 UT Salt Lake County 220 123 20 2 0 22 2014 UT San Juan County 278 77 0 0 0 0 2014 UT Tooele County 305 59 1 0 0 1 2014 UT Uintah County 235 122 6 2 0 8 2014 UT Utah County 235 118 12 0 0 12 2014 UT Washington County 289 75 1 0 0 1 2014 UT Wayne County 116 0 0 0 0 0 2014 UT Weber County 219 137 7 2 0 9 2014 WY Albany County 282 83 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Big Horn County 325 27 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Campbell County 262 102 1 0 0 1 2014 WY Carbon County 316 42 3 4 0 7 2014 WY Converse County 309 56 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Fremont County 304 60 1 0 0 1 2014 WY Goshen County 136 3 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Johnson County 112 2 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Laramie County 292 73 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Lincoln County 358 7 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Natrona County 329 36 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Park County 117 5 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Platte County 58 2 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Sheridan County 343 22 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Sublette County 286 79 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Sweetwater County 246 111 6 2 0 8 2014 WY Teton County 320 45 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Uinta County 331 34 0 0 0 0 2014 WY Weston County 331 34 0 0 0 0 2013 AZ Apache County 356 1 0 0 0 0 2013 AZ Cochise County 219 139 7 0 0 7 2013 AZ Coconino County 262 99 3 0 0 3 2013 AZ Gila County 64 191 90 19 1 110 2013 AZ La Paz County 148 87 5 0 0 5 2013 AZ Mohave County 343 14 1 0 0 1 2013 AZ Navajo County 246 119 0 0 0 0 2013 AZ Pima County 208 149 5 0 3 8 2013 AZ Pinal County 97 189 56 15 8 79 2013 AZ Santa Cruz County 253 86 3 2 0 5 2013 AZ Yavapai County 226 61 1 0 0 1 2013 AZ Yuma County 243 112 9 0 1 10 2013 CO Adams County 220 130 15 0 0 15 2013 CO Alamosa County 346 13 5 0 0 5 2013 CO Arapahoe County 213 134 18 0 0 18 2013 CO Archuleta County 305 6 2 1 0 3 2013 CO Boulder County 238 106 15 1 0 16 2013 CO Chaffee County 59 82 4 0 0 4 2013 CO Clear Creek County 26 78 15 3 0 18 2013 CO Delta County 120 1 0 0 0 0 2013 CO Denver County 210 149 6 0 0 6 2013 CO Douglas County 243 96 24 1 0 25 2013 CO El Paso County 219 134 12 0 0 12 2013 CO Fremont County 60 2 0 0 0 0 2013 CO Garfield County 244 120 1 0 0 1 2013 CO Gunnison County 266 97 1 0 0 1 2013 CO Jackson County 324 38 1 0 0 1 2013 CO Jefferson County 209 121 31 4 0 35 2013 CO La Plata County 233 127 4 0 1 5 2013 CO Larimer County 194 143 26 2 0 28 2013 CO Mesa County 227 134 4 0 0 4 2013 CO Moffat County 290 67 0 0 0 0 2013 CO Montezuma County 252 112 1 0 0 1 2013 CO Park County 206 97 1 0 0 1 2013 CO Pitkin County 235 61 0 0 0 0 2013 CO Prowers County 324 30 5 0 2 7 2013 CO Pueblo County 117 10 0 0 0 0 2013 CO Rio Blanco County 246 105 8 5 1 14 2013 CO Routt County 336 13 0 0 0 0 2013 CO San Juan County 117 1 0 0 0 0 2013 CO San Miguel County 173 87 1 1 0 2 2013 CO Weld County 226 128 11 0 0 11 2013 ID Ada County 278 72 11 4 0 15 2013 ID Bannock County 288 74 2 1 0 3 2013 ID Benewah County 289 69 0 1 0 1 2013 ID Bonner County 271 2 0 0 0 0 2013 ID Butte County 325 35 0 0 0 0 2013 ID Canyon County 284 24 3 1 0 4 2013 ID Caribou County 354 2 0 0 0 0 2013 ID Custer County 93 5 2 0 0 2 2013 ID Franklin County 285 40 21 11 0 32 2013 ID Latah County 34 0 0 0 0 0 2013 ID Lemhi County 210 122 12 2 0 14 2013 ID Nez Perce County 60 1 0 0 0 0 2013 ID Shoshone County 172 175 17 1 0 18 2013 ID Twin Falls County 292 13 0 0 0 0 2013 NM Bernalillo County 146 213 6 0 0 6 2013 NM Catron County 101 2 0 0 0 0 2013 NM Chaves County 105 4 1 0 0 1 2013 NM Dona Ana County 151 160 39 8 7 54 2013 NM Eddy County 247 107 2 0 0 2 2013 NM Grant County 346 14 0 0 0 0 2013 NM Lea County 276 87 2 0 0 2 2013 NM Lincoln County 112 2 0 0 0 0 2013 NM Los Alamos County 120 1 0 0 0 0 2013 NM Luna County 241 113 4 4 3 11 2013 NM McKinley County 127 1 0 0 0 0 2013 NM Rio Arriba County 237 56 2 0 0 2 2013 NM Sandoval County 283 68 0 0 0 0 2013 NM San Juan County 238 121 5 1 0 6 2013 NM Santa Fe County 267 98 0 0 0 0 2013 NM Socorro County 103 5 0 0 0 0 2013 NM Taos County 354 5 0 0 0 0 2013 NM Valencia County 244 116 5 0 0 5 2013 NV Churchill County 153 57 0 0 0 0 2013 NV Clark County 106 221 34 4 0 38 2013 NV Douglas County 204 53 5 9 6 20 2013 NV Elko County 353 8 0 0 0 0 2013 NV Lyon County 135 73 0 0 0 0 2013 NV Mineral County 109 0 0 0 0 0 2013 NV Nye County 352 12 1 0 0 1 2013 NV Washoe County 151 179 17 4 14 35 2013 NV White Pine County 279 75 6 0 0 6 2013 NV Carson City 180 80 5 9 1 15 2013 UT Box Elder County 213 130 20 2 0 22 2013 UT Cache County 192 129 28 16 0 44 2013 UT Carbon County 252 108 2 0 0 2 2013 UT Daggett County 112 60 0 0 0 0 2013 UT Davis County 297 57 11 0 0 11 2013 UT Duchesne County 173 148 17 22 5 44 2013 UT Garfield County 305 38 2 0 0 2 2013 UT Salt Lake County 186 129 42 8 0 50 2013 UT San Juan County 269 74 0 0 0 0 2013 UT Tooele County 237 91 15 0 0 15 2013 UT Uintah County 134 167 22 23 19 64 2013 UT Utah County 187 137 25 16 0 41 2013 UT Washington County 276 87 2 0 0 2 2013 UT Wayne County 119 0 0 0 0 0 2013 UT Weber County 168 157 35 5 0 40 2013 WY Albany County 238 123 3 0 0 3 2013 WY Big Horn County 299 49 0 0 0 0 2013 WY Campbell County 222 142 1 0 0 1 2013 WY Carbon County 349 14 2 0 0 2 2013 WY Converse County 295 68 2 0 0 2 2013 WY Fremont County 268 97 0 0 0 0 2013 WY Johnson County 101 2 0 0 0 0 2013 WY Laramie County 276 86 3 0 0 3 2013 WY Lincoln County 338 26 0 1 0 1 2013 WY Natrona County 295 68 2 0 0 2 2013 WY Park County 120 4 0 0 0 0 2013 WY Platte County 56 2 0 0 0 0 2013 WY Sheridan County 338 27 0 0 0 0 2013 WY Sublette County 282 83 0 0 0 0 2013 WY Sweetwater County 252 109 3 0 1 4 2013 WY Teton County 310 55 0 0 0 0 2013 WY Uinta County 312 53 0 0 0 0 2013 WY Weston County 293 72 0 0 0 0 2012 AZ Apache County 351 3 0 0 0 0 2012 AZ Cochise County 208 143 9 0 0 9 2012 AZ Coconino County 238 113 15 0 0 15 2012 AZ Gila County 53 154 134 25 0 159 2012 AZ La Paz County 140 88 11 0 0 11 2012 AZ Mohave County 235 4 1 0 0 1 2012 AZ Navajo County 245 114 7 0 0 7 2012 AZ Pima County 183 174 9 0 0 9 2012 AZ Pinal County 49 234 69 7 7 83 2012 AZ Santa Cruz County 229 107 1 0 0 1 2012 AZ Yavapai County 206 68 9 0 0 9 2012 AZ Yuma County 233 107 24 2 0 26 2012 CO Adams County 227 131 7 1 0 8 2012 CO Alamosa County 333 27 4 1 1 6 2012 CO Arapahoe County 201 140 22 2 0 24 2012 CO Archuleta County 326 6 0 0 0 0 2012 CO Boulder County 191 133 31 4 0 35 2012 CO Chaffee County 33 34 2 0 0 2 2012 CO Clear Creek County 9 58 35 2 0 37 2012 CO Delta County 119 2 0 0 0 0 2012 CO Denver County 163 187 14 2 0 16 2012 CO Douglas County 192 120 32 4 0 36 2012 CO El Paso County 210 136 20 0 0 20 2012 CO Fremont County 56 1 0 0 0 0 2012 CO Garfield County 142 171 53 0 0 53 2012 CO Gunnison County 254 107 5 0 0 5 2012 CO Jackson County 331 33 0 0 0 0 2012 CO Jefferson County 201 113 48 4 0 52 2012 CO La Plata County 218 146 2 0 0 2 2012 CO Larimer County 166 150 45 5 0 50 2012 CO Mesa County 200 155 11 0 0 11 2012 CO Moffat County 266 94 1 0 0 1 2012 CO Montezuma County 240 124 2 0 0 2 2012 CO Park County 228 99 9 0 0 9 2012 CO Pitkin County 178 4 0 0 0 0 2012 CO Prowers County 342 20 4 0 0 4 2012 CO Pueblo County 127 6 0 0 0 0 2012 CO Rio Blanco County 238 125 3 0 0 3 2012 CO Routt County 346 7 0 0 0 0 2012 CO San Juan County 117 2 0 0 0 0 2012 CO San Miguel County 163 45 1 0 0 1 2012 CO Summit County 119 4 0 0 0 0 2012 CO Weld County 204 142 18 2 0 20 2012 ID Ada County 276 79 9 1 1 11 2012 ID Bannock County 231 126 6 3 0 9 2012 ID Benewah County 305 54 1 0 0 1 2012 ID Bonner County 356 0 0 0 0 0 2012 ID Butte County 288 67 2 1 0 3 2012 ID Canyon County 305 42 0 2 0 2 2012 ID Caribou County 359 1 1 0 0 1 2012 ID Custer County 94 11 2 2 0 4 2012 ID Franklin County 306 56 4 0 0 4 2012 ID Idaho County 326 26 1 6 2 9 2012 ID Latah County 314 27 2 4 0 6 2012 ID Lemhi County 198 118 16 20 10 46 2012 ID Nez Perce County 331 28 1 5 0 6 2012 ID Shoshone County 234 126 6 0 0 6 2012 ID Twin Falls County 318 34 2 1 0 3 2012 NM Bernalillo County 105 236 23 1 1 25 2012 NM Catron County 107 2 0 0 0 0 2012 NM Chaves County 108 2 0 0 0 0 2012 NM Dona Ana County 149 186 23 1 7 31 2012 NM Eddy County 235 104 9 1 0 10 2012 NM Grant County 322 44 0 0 0 0 2012 NM Lea County 316 46 1 0 0 1 2012 NM Lincoln County 111 3 0 0 0 0 2012 NM Los Alamos County 115 0 0 0 0 0 2012 NM Luna County 224 129 7 0 4 11 2012 NM McKinley County 263 0 0 0 0 0 2012 NM Rio Arriba County 101 0 0 0 0 0 2012 NM Sandoval County 297 60 0 0 0 0 2012 NM San Juan County 207 147 12 0 0 12 2012 NM Santa Fe County 251 114 1 0 0 1 2012 NM Socorro County 92 2 2 0 0 2 2012 NM Taos County 365 1 0 0 0 0 2012 NM Valencia County 247 114 5 0 0 5 2012 NV Churchill County 205 1 0 0 0 0 2012 NV Clark County 102 211 47 6 0 53 2012 NV Douglas County 104 11 0 0 0 0 2012 NV Elko County 331 28 0 0 0 0 2012 NV Lyon County 130 77 5 0 0 5 2012 NV Mineral County 29 0 0 0 0 0 2012 NV Nye County 341 24 1 0 0 1 2012 NV Washoe County 144 202 12 0 8 20 2012 NV White Pine County 228 113 13 0 0 13 2012 NV Carson City 122 78 7 0 0 7 2012 UT Box Elder County 231 121 14 0 0 14 2012 UT Cache County 223 136 7 0 0 7 2012 UT Carbon County 231 126 8 0 0 8 2012 UT Daggett County 82 107 0 0 0 0 2012 UT Davis County 302 64 0 0 0 0 2012 UT Duchesne County 212 145 9 0 0 9 2012 UT Garfield County 308 56 2 0 0 2 2012 UT Salt Lake County 180 169 16 1 0 17 2012 UT San Juan County 238 122 5 0 0 5 2012 UT Tooele County 258 101 6 1 0 7 2012 UT Uintah County 174 176 15 1 0 16 2012 UT Utah County 185 169 11 1 0 12 2012 UT Washington County 241 113 12 0 0 12 2012 UT Wayne County 118 2 0 0 0 0 2012 UT Weber County 191 153 21 1 0 22 2012 WY Albany County 179 179 7 0 0 7 2012 WY Big Horn County 355 8 0 0 0 0 2012 WY Campbell County 130 221 13 2 0 15 2012 WY Carbon County 271 88 5 2 0 7 2012 WY Converse County 298 60 2 0 0 2 2012 WY Crook County 53 66 12 0 0 12 2012 WY Fremont County 219 142 5 0 0 5 2012 WY Johnson County 111 6 0 0 0 0 2012 WY Laramie County 241 123 2 0 0 2 2012 WY Lincoln County 315 45 4 2 0 6 2012 WY Natrona County 313 51 1 0 0 1 2012 WY Park County 112 11 0 0 0 0 2012 WY Platte County 57 4 0 0 0 0 2012 WY Sheridan County 330 28 0 0 0 0 2012 WY Sublette County 206 145 9 6 0 15 2012 WY Sweetwater County 213 145 7 0 1 8 2012 WY Teton County 258 105 3 0 0 3 2012 WY Uinta County 254 111 1 0 0 1 2012 WY Weston County 323 0 0 0 0 0 2011 AZ Apache County 362 2 0 0 0 0 2011 AZ Cochise County 215 126 11 0 0 11 2011 AZ Coconino County 229 126 10 0 0 10 2011 AZ Gila County 97 173 91 4 0 95 2011 AZ La Paz County 104 84 8 0 0 8 2011 AZ Mohave County 107 1 0 0 0 0 2011 AZ Navajo County 247 117 1 0 0 1 2011 AZ Pima County 183 162 20 0 0 20 2011 AZ Pinal County 70 180 76 17 22 115 2011 AZ Santa Cruz County 214 136 2 0 0 2 2011 AZ Yavapai County 170 70 3 0 0 3 2011 AZ Yuma County 259 90 14 0 0 14 2011 CO Adams County 204 148 12 1 0 13 2011 CO Alamosa County 314 44 0 0 2 2 2011 CO Arapahoe County 211 130 20 3 0 23 2011 CO Archuleta County 333 6 0 0 0 0 2011 CO Boulder County 221 128 16 0 0 16 2011 CO Chaffee County 83 64 6 0 0 6 2011 CO Clear Creek County 31 72 21 2 0 23 2011 CO Delta County 121 0 0 0 0 0 2011 CO Denver County 184 171 9 1 0 10 2011 CO Douglas County 226 112 21 1 0 22 2011 CO Elbert County 15 0 0 0 0 0 2011 CO El Paso County 227 128 10 0 0 10 2011 CO Fremont County 55 2 0 0 0 0 2011 CO Garfield County 134 202 29 0 0 29 2011 CO Gunnison County 289 70 6 0 0 6 2011 CO Jackson County 161 0 0 0 0 0 2011 CO Jefferson County 198 129 36 2 0 38 2011 CO La Plata County 211 144 10 0 0 10 2011 CO Larimer County 149 183 32 1 0 33 2011 CO Mesa County 203 152 10 0 0 10 2011 CO Moffat County 119 16 0 0 0 0 2011 CO Montezuma County 233 127 5 0 0 5 2011 CO Park County 219 82 6 0 0 6 2011 CO Pitkin County 141 207 15 0 0 15 2011 CO Prowers County 344 19 2 0 0 2 2011 CO Pueblo County 121 5 0 0 0 0 2011 CO Rio Blanco County 224 137 2 2 0 4 2011 CO Routt County 331 12 0 0 0 0 2011 CO San Juan County 121 0 0 0 0 0 2011 CO San Miguel County 142 102 2 0 0 2 2011 CO Summit County 314 4 0 0 0 0 2011 CO Weld County 216 137 12 0 0 12 2011 ID Ada County 283 77 5 0 0 5 2011 ID Bannock County 247 115 3 0 0 3 2011 ID Benewah County 320 41 0 0 0 0 2011 ID Bonner County 340 0 0 0 0 0 2011 ID Butte County 298 65 0 0 0 0 2011 ID Canyon County 336 21 1 0 0 1 2011 ID Caribou County 352 12 0 0 0 0 2011 ID Cassia County 165 28 0 0 0 0 2011 ID Custer County 100 2 0 0 0 0 2011 ID Franklin County 254 49 4 5 0 9 2011 ID Idaho County 306 0 0 0 0 0 2011 ID Kootenai County 169 12 0 0 0 0 2011 ID Latah County 354 11 0 0 0 0 2011 ID Lemhi County 222 125 11 1 0 12 2011 ID Nez Perce County 345 20 0 0 0 0 2011 ID Shoshone County 244 98 18 0 0 18 2011 ID Twin Falls County 335 15 0 0 0 0 2011 NM Bernalillo County 104 233 25 2 1 28 2011 NM Catron County 87 3 0 0 0 0 2011 NM Chaves County 104 15 0 0 0 0 2011 NM Dona Ana County 124 211 22 3 5 30 2011 NM Eddy County 224 134 7 0 0 7 2011 NM Grant County 309 51 3 0 0 3 2011 NM Lea County 257 96 7 0 0 7 2011 NM Lincoln County 99 6 0 0 0 0 2011 NM Los Alamos County 104 6 0 0 0 0 2011 NM Luna County 299 57 5 1 3 9 2011 NM McKinley County 280 0 0 0 0 0 2011 NM Rio Arriba County 108 4 0 0 0 0 2011 NM Sandoval County 202 163 0 0 0 0 2011 NM San Juan County 231 116 18 0 0 18 2011 NM Santa Fe County 295 69 1 0 0 1 2011 NM Socorro County 104 2 0 0 0 0 2011 NM Taos County 345 19 0 0 0 0 2011 NM Valencia County 271 90 4 0 0 4 2011 NV Churchill County 208 2 0 0 0 0 2011 NV Clark County 139 177 47 2 0 49 2011 NV Douglas County 337 4 0 0 0 0 2011 NV Elko County 317 9 0 0 0 0 2011 NV Lyon County 159 35 4 0 0 4 2011 NV Mineral County 267 6 1 0 0 1 2011 NV Nye County 346 18 1 0 0 1 2011 NV Washoe County 220 141 4 0 0 4 2011 NV White Pine County 211 146 5 0 0 5 2011 NV Carson City 152 43 0 0 0 0 2011 UT Box Elder County 240 117 4 4 0 8 2011 UT Cache County 215 140 5 5 0 10 2011 UT Carbon County 158 113 1 0 0 1 2011 UT Daggett County 108 22 0 0 0 0 2011 UT Davis County 299 61 3 1 0 4 2011 UT Duchesne County 212 130 17 2 4 23 2011 UT Garfield County 130 1 0 0 0 0 2011 UT Salt Lake County 188 147 27 3 0 30 2011 UT San Juan County 236 115 3 0 0 3 2011 UT Tooele County 255 102 7 0 0 7 2011 UT Uintah County 196 137 13 14 5 32 2011 UT Utah County 209 147 9 0 0 9 2011 UT Washington County 237 121 5 0 0 5 2011 UT Wayne County 120 0 0 0 0 0 2011 UT Weber County 204 139 18 4 0 22 2011 WY Albany County 233 128 4 0 0 4 2011 WY Big Horn County 286 5 0 0 0 0 2011 WY Campbell County 201 159 4 1 0 5 2011 WY Carbon County 269 82 9 2 0 11 2011 WY Converse County 335 25 0 0 0 0 2011 WY Crook County 144 9 0 0 0 0 2011 WY Fremont County 210 153 2 0 0 2 2011 WY Johnson County 105 0 0 0 0 0 2011 WY Laramie County 265 99 1 0 0 1 2011 WY Lincoln County 341 24 0 0 0 0 2011 WY Natrona County 180 32 0 0 0 0 2011 WY Park County 121 1 0 0 0 0 2011 WY Platte County 58 3 0 0 0 0 2011 WY Sheridan County 339 23 0 0 0 0 2011 WY Sublette County 214 134 12 2 3 17 2011 WY Sweetwater County 227 133 5 0 0 5 2011 WY Teton County 275 90 0 0 0 0 2011 WY Uinta County 322 43 0 0 0 0 2011 WY Weston County 351 0 0 0 0 0 2010 AZ Apache County 360 0 0 0 0 0 2010 AZ Cochise County 258 101 4 0 0 4 2010 AZ Coconino County 237 122 4 0 0 4 2010 AZ Gila County 68 154 120 23 0 143 2010 AZ La Paz County 121 88 4 0 0 4 2010 AZ Mohave County 118 0 0 0 0 0 2010 AZ Navajo County 279 83 2 0 0 2 2010 AZ Pima County 208 152 5 0 0 5 2010 AZ Pinal County 90 234 39 0 2 41 2010 AZ Santa Cruz County 100 59 6 0 0 6 2010 AZ Yavapai County 219 43 1 0 0 1 2010 AZ Yuma County 261 89 8 0 0 8 2010 CO Adams County 283 80 0 0 0 0 2010 CO Alamosa County 337 14 2 2 0 4 2010 CO Arapahoe County 222 136 7 0 0 7 2010 CO Archuleta County 298 7 4 1 0 5 2010 CO Boulder County 235 118 12 0 0 12 2010 CO Chaffee County 70 55 3 0 0 3 2010 CO Clear Creek County 4 78 21 2 0 23 2010 CO Delta County 111 4 0 0 0 0 2010 CO Denver County 208 154 3 0 0 3 2010 CO Douglas County 237 104 13 0 0 13 2010 CO Elbert County 58 1 0 0 0 0 2010 CO El Paso County 260 101 3 1 0 4 2010 CO Fremont County 54 0 0 0 0 0 2010 CO Garfield County 167 188 10 0 0 10 2010 CO Gunnison County 308 55 2 0 0 2 2010 CO Jackson County 111 0 0 0 0 0 2010 CO Jefferson County 233 106 26 0 0 26 2010 CO La Plata County 222 133 9 1 0 10 2010 CO Larimer County 170 174 21 0 0 21 2010 CO Mesa County 227 132 6 0 0 6 2010 CO Montezuma County 271 93 1 0 0 1 2010 CO Park County 93 93 5 0 0 5 2010 CO Pitkin County 214 142 5 1 0 6 2010 CO Prowers County 341 24 0 0 0 0 2010 CO Pueblo County 134 8 0 0 0 0 2010 CO Rio Blanco County 267 82 2 0 0 2 2010 CO Routt County 331 20 0 0 0 0 2010 CO San Juan County 117 2 0 0 0 0 2010 CO San Miguel County 129 17 0 1 0 1 2010 CO Summit County 311 1 0 0 0 0 2010 CO Teller County 63 65 2 0 0 2 2010 CO Weld County 231 127 7 0 0 7 2010 ID Ada County 193 168 4 0 0 4 2010 ID Bannock County 317 47 1 0 0 1 2010 ID Benewah County 278 83 2 0 0 2 2010 ID Bonner County 319 1 1 0 0 1 2010 ID Butte County 287 44 0 0 0 0 2010 ID Canyon County 299 60 1 0 0 1 2010 ID Caribou County 354 8 3 0 0 3 2010 ID Cassia County 133 33 0 0 0 0 2010 ID Custer County 110 0 0 0 0 0 2010 ID Franklin County 16 14 2 1 0 3 2010 ID Idaho County 339 4 0 0 0 0 2010 ID Kootenai County 175 5 0 0 0 0 2010 ID Latah County 271 6 0 0 0 0 2010 ID Lemhi County 234 95 13 1 0 14 2010 ID Nez Perce County 338 19 0 0 0 0 2010 ID Power County 4 0 0 0 0 0 2010 ID Shoshone County 201 141 22 1 0 23 2010 ID Twin Falls County 341 9 1 0 0 1 2010 NM Bernalillo County 123 237 5 0 0 5 2010 NM Catron County 111 1 0 0 0 0 2010 NM Chaves County 125 3 0 0 0 0 2010 NM Dona Ana County 143 210 7 1 4 12 2010 NM Eddy County 290 73 2 0 0 2 2010 NM Grant County 293 70 2 0 0 2 2010 NM Lea County 349 16 0 0 0 0 2010 NM Lincoln County 102 0 1 0 0 1 2010 NM Los Alamos County 112 0 0 0 0 0 2010 NM Luna County 342 19 2 0 2 4 2010 NM McKinley County 269 0 0 0 0 0 2010 NM Rio Arriba County 104 0 0 0 0 0 2010 NM Sandoval County 221 144 0 0 0 0 2010 NM San Juan County 237 108 13 5 2 20 2010 NM Santa Fe County 306 58 1 0 0 1 2010 NM Socorro County 107 0 0 0 0 0 2010 NM Taos County 353 2 0 0 0 0 2010 NM Valencia County 313 52 0 0 0 0 2010 NV Churchill County 186 21 0 0 0 0 2010 NV Clark County 156 176 33 0 0 33 2010 NV Douglas County 339 0 0 0 0 0 2010 NV Elko County 295 4 1 0 0 1 2010 NV Lyon County 167 24 1 0 0 1 2010 NV Mineral County 242 4 0 0 0 0 2010 NV Nye County 332 30 0 0 0 0 2010 NV Washoe County 224 137 4 0 0 4 2010 NV White Pine County 268 83 1 0 0 1 2010 NV Carson City 149 41 0 0 0 0 2010 UT Box Elder County 244 109 11 0 0 11 2010 UT Cache County 190 155 14 6 0 20 2010 UT Daggett County 100 32 0 0 0 0 2010 UT Davis County 299 56 9 1 0 10 2010 UT Garfield County 116 0 0 0 0 0 2010 UT Salt Lake County 197 145 15 7 1 23 2010 UT San Juan County 244 108 2 0 0 2 2010 UT Tooele County 220 135 8 2 0 10 2010 UT Uintah County 165 153 16 18 13 47 2010 UT Utah County 197 154 12 1 1 14 2010 UT Washington County 211 146 8 0 0 8 2010 UT Wayne County 112 0 0 0 0 0 2010 UT Weber County 198 143 22 2 0 24 2010 WY Albany County 228 134 3 0 0 3 2010 WY Big Horn County 286 6 0 0 0 0 2010 WY Campbell County 223 139 3 0 0 3 2010 WY Carbon County 264 84 1 0 0 1 2010 WY Converse County 337 26 0 0 0 0 2010 WY Crook County 133 18 1 0 0 1 2010 WY Fremont County 235 129 1 0 0 1 2010 WY Johnson County 107 0 0 0 0 0 2010 WY Laramie County 121 0 0 0 0 0 2010 WY Lincoln County 341 21 0 0 0 0 2010 WY Natrona County 117 4 0 0 0 0 2010 WY Park County 120 1 0 0 0 0 2010 WY Platte County 59 2 0 0 0 0 2010 WY Sheridan County 333 32 0 0 0 0 2010 WY Sublette County 250 113 2 0 0 2 2010 WY Sweetwater County 254 108 3 0 0 3 2010 WY Teton County 281 84 0 0 0 0 2010 WY Uinta County 286 76 2 0 0 2 2010 WY Weston County 363 0 0 0 0 0

K. Sophie Will is a Deseret News contributor. @ksophiewill