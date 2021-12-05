Utah No. 11, BYU No. 13 in final College Football Playoff rankings

Utah is No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season, while BYU checked in at No. 13.

Utah won the Pac-12 conference championship on Friday night, beating Oregon 38-10. The Utes went 10-3 overall and 8-1 in conference play. Utah ended the season on a six-game win streak, including a 38-7 blowout of then-No. 3 Oregon at Rice Eccles Stadium. Utah rose six spots from last week’s CFP rankings. The Utes are ranked No. 10 in the latest Associated Press poll.

Utah will face No. 6 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

BYU finished the regular season with a 10-2 record. The Cougars went 6-1 against Power Five opponents on their schedule, beating Utah, Arizona State, Arizona, Washington State, USC and Virginia. The Cougars fell one spot from last week’s CFP rankings. The Cougars are ranked No. 12 in the latest AP poll.

BYU will play UAB in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 18.

Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati made the College Football Playoff. No. 1 Alabama will play No. 4 Cincinnati in the national semifinal, and No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 Georgia in the other semifinal. Both semifinals will be played on on New Year’s Eve.

College Football Playoff rankings (Dec. 5)