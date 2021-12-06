3 keys to Florida State’s win over BYU in penalty kicks in the NCAA women’s soccer championship match

BYU’s bid to win the first national women’s soccer championship in the program’s 27-year history fell just short Monday night as Florida State claimed the title on penalty kicks after neither team scored in regulation or overtime.

The Seminoles won the shootout 4-3 at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Here are 3 keys BYU’s loss to Florida State in the College Cup championship match:

• Yujie Zhao’s penalty kick gave the Seminoles the 4-3 win in the shootout after FSU goalkeeper Cristina Roque came up with two saves, stopping attempts by BYU’s Jamie Shepherd and Olivia Wade.

BYU had the first best chance to score in the first overtime when Mikayla Colohan headed Olivia Wade’s corner kick on frame. But FSU goalkeeper Cristina Roque snared it in the 93rd minute.

In the second overtime, FSU got the best look but BYU goalie Cassidy Smith caught Jenna Nighswonger’s shot cleanly in the 105th minute.

The Seminoles has a chance to score in the 88th minute, but after Zhao’s corner kick was headed off the crossbar, BYU’s Grace Johnson blocked Jody Brown’s point blank shot. The ball struck Johnson in the face and she had to come out of the game.

• The Cougars thought they had scored in the ninth minute when Cameron Tucker nailed a shot past FSU goalkeeper Cristina Roque. However, Tucker was ruled to be offsides and the goal was taken off the board. ESPNU analyst Julie Foudy said replay showed that it looked to be the right call by the official.

BYU goalkeeper Cassidy Smith, the hero in Friday’s win over Santa Clara with a save in the shootout, did not have to make a save in the first half.

• BYU’s best player, 3-time All-American Mikayla Colohan, sustained a right shin injury in the first half when she collided with FSU’s Jaelin Howell, who received a yellow card on the play. Colohan had to be helped off the field, but returned in the second half.

Florida State generally controlled the action in the first half, and had 54% of possession time. However, BYU had three shots to FSU’s two, and the only shot on goal.

Howell body-checked BYU’s Kendell Petersen in the 83rd minute, but did not receive her second yellow. Foudy said it should have been a yellow, which would have sidelined Howell. The Cougars got a free kick from 50 yards out, but couldn’t convert.