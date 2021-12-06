First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional 2021: Read talk summaries and see photos

More than two dozen brightly decorated Christmas trees and a large green wreath adorned the stage of the Conference Center on Temple Square on Sunday, Dec. 5 — providing a majestic, seasonal backdrop for the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional.

Sunday’s devotional marked a return to its traditional venue after being held in the smaller Conference Center Theater last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Music was performed live by the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

A limited audience of under 4,000 of family and invited guests were spread out throughout the 21,000-capacity Conference Center. The program remained closed to the public due to the pandemic. Thousands of Latter-day Saints, their families and friends participated virtually from their homes worldwide.

