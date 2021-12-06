 clock menu more-arrow no yes
First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional 2021: Read talk summaries and see photos

By Church News
The First Presidency make their exit following the Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center.
The First Presidency make their exit following the Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

More than two dozen brightly decorated Christmas trees and a large green wreath adorned the stage of the Conference Center on Temple Square on Sunday, Dec. 5 — providing a majestic, seasonal backdrop for the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional.

Sunday’s devotional marked a return to its traditional venue after being held in the smaller Conference Center Theater last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Music was performed live by the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

A limited audience of under 4,000 of family and invited guests were spread out throughout the 21,000-capacity Conference Center. The program remained closed to the public due to the pandemic. Thousands of Latter-day Saints, their families and friends participated virtually from their homes worldwide.

Read the full story at TheChurchNews.com.

Loading comments...

