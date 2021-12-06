 clock menu more-arrow no yes
How to watch, listen to or stream BYU’s NCAA soccer national title match

BYU’s women’s soccer team will battle Florida State tonight for the NCAA championship

By Ryan McDonald
BYU women’s soccer players celebrate during a game against Gonzaga. The Cougars will face the Florida State Seminoles for the NCAA national championship on Monday night in Santa Clara, California.
Ryan Campbell, BYU Photo

BYU (17-4-2) vs. Florida State (21-1-2)

  • First kick: Monday, 6 p.m. MST
  • Venue: Stevens Stadium
  • TV: ESPNU
  • Livestream: WatchESPN
  • Radio: BYU Radio
  • Series: This is the first-ever meeting between the two sides.
  • Weather: Cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s at first kick.

THE TRENDS

Both teams enter the championship match having had strong finishes to their regular season in addition to their tournament runs. Florida State is 7-0-1 in its last eight matches, while BYU is 6-0-1 in its last seven.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

How stout can BYU be defensively against Florida State? The Cougars are the most potent offensive team in the country, but FSU isn’t far behind in fifth. Defensively, FSU is sixth nationally in fewest goals surrendered, while BYU is a bit off the pace in 19th.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mikayla Colohan, BYU: The First Team All-American is tied for second in the country in goals scored with 18 and is fourth in assists with 15. She is the only player in the top 10 in the country in both statistics.

Jaelin Howell, FSU: Another First Team All-American (teammate Emily Madril is as well) has spent some time with the United States Women’s National Team.

Next Up In Brigham Young

