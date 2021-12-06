Live coverage: BYU women’s soccer takes on Florida State in national championship game

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from tonight’s national championship game between BYU and Florida State. Follow along for updates throughout the night.

Cameron Tucker apparently scores for BYU in College Cup final in 9th minute, but offsides flag takes it away. Oh-so-close. Could have gone either way. — Jay Drew (@drewjay) December 7, 2021

Here are the starting lineups for both teams

Grid View BYU fans cheer prior to the NCAA national women’s soccer championship at Stevens Stadium at Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU fans cheer prior to the NCAA national women’s soccer championship at Stevens Stadium at Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU players take the field prior to the NCAA national soccer championship at Stevens Stadium at Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Pregame prep

