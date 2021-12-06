 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Live coverage: BYU women’s soccer takes on Florida State in national championship game

By Joe Coles
BYU players, wearing white, take the field prior to the NCAA national soccer championship
BYU players take the field prior to the NCAA national soccer championship at Stevens Stadium at Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from tonight’s national championship game between BYU and Florida State. Follow along for updates throughout the night.

  • Here are the starting lineups for both teams
  • BYU fans cheer prior to the NCAA national women’s soccer championship at Stevens Stadium at Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • BYU fans cheer prior to the NCAA national women’s soccer championship at Stevens Stadium at Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • BYU players take the field prior to the NCAA national soccer championship at Stevens Stadium at Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game:

