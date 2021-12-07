 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Elon Musk calls for Senate to not pass ‘Build Back Better’ Act

The $2 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ Act will only increase federal deficit, says Musk

By Gitanjali Poonia
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington on March 9, 2020.
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington on March 9, 2020. Musk said he was against President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill, pointing to the “insane” federal deficit, per CNBC.
Susan Walsh, Associated Press

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was against President Joe Biden’s spending bill, pointing to the “insane” federal deficit, per CNBC.

“Honestly, I would just can this whole bill,” he said during a remote appearance at a Wall Street Journal conference. “Don’t pass it. That’s my recommendation.”

The “Build Back Better” Act, which passed in the House and is now in the Senate, includes a tax incentive of $12,500 for vehicles built by auto union members, and a $7,500 federal credit for Tesla which was discontinued two years ago. Musk says they are doing fine without it.

The bill also includes $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle charging stations nationwide.

“Do we need support for gas stations? We don’t,” Musk said. “So there’s no need for support for a charging network. I would delete it. I’m literally saying get rid of all subsidies, but also for oil and gas.”

According to Electrek, Musk’s main concern is the federal deficit. “If it was a company, it would be a $3 trillion-dollar loss. I don’t know we should be adding to that loss.”

He did acknowledge that investing in airports, highways freeways and tunnels is a good idea.

“The role of government should be that of like a referee, but not a player on the field,” Musk said. It should “get out of the way and not impede progress.”

Next Up In Business

Loading comments...

The Latest

Best season ever for BYU, Utah and Utah State? Only by a mile

By Doug Robinson

Home for Christmas? Not if their children have to wear masks on the plane

By Bethany Mandel

The drama behind a hit TV show’s million-dollar exit

By Kyle Dunphey

The latest battle over state funding for religious schools, explained

By Kelsey Dallas

Davis District announces team to review events at Foxboro Elementary School prior to 10-year-old girl’s death by suicide

By Marjorie Cortez

Why Utah State’s rebounding sensation Justin Bean poses a challenge for BYU

By Jeff Call