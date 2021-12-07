Elon Musk calls for Senate to not pass ‘Build Back Better’ Act

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was against President Joe Biden’s spending bill, pointing to the “insane” federal deficit, per CNBC.

“Honestly, I would just can this whole bill,” he said during a remote appearance at a Wall Street Journal conference. “Don’t pass it. That’s my recommendation.”

The “Build Back Better” Act, which passed in the House and is now in the Senate, includes a tax incentive of $12,500 for vehicles built by auto union members, and a $7,500 federal credit for Tesla which was discontinued two years ago. Musk says they are doing fine without it.

The bill also includes $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle charging stations nationwide.

“Do we need support for gas stations? We don’t,” Musk said. “So there’s no need for support for a charging network. I would delete it. I’m literally saying get rid of all subsidies, but also for oil and gas.”

According to Electrek, Musk’s main concern is the federal deficit. “If it was a company, it would be a $3 trillion-dollar loss. I don’t know we should be adding to that loss.”

He did acknowledge that investing in airports, highways freeways and tunnels is a good idea.

“The role of government should be that of like a referee, but not a player on the field,” Musk said. It should “get out of the way and not impede progress.”