 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

All 3 Utah FBS coaches named finalists for national coach of the year

By Ryan McDonald
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake, University of Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah State University football coach Blake Anderson.
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake, University of Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah State University football coach Blake Anderson.
Composite photo

BYU, Utah and Utah State fans disagree with each other about a lot of things, but there’s at least one thing they can unite in: They’ve all got good coaches leading “their” football teams.

On Tuesday, BYU’s Kalani Sitake, Utah’s Kyle Whittingham and Utah State’s Blake Anderson were all named among just 13 finalists for the national coach of the year award, named after legendary coach Eddie Robinson.

Sitake has coached BYU to two straight 10-win seasons, Whittingham led Utah to its first-ever Pac-12 Conference championship as it has grieved the loss of two players — Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe — in the last year, and Anderson was in charge as Utah State went from a one-win team a year ago to Mountain West Conference champions in his first season in Logan.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 20.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Dante Exum has a new team — but it’s not in the NBA

By Ryan McDonald

Medina Spirit, the horse that won the Kentucky Derby last year, has died of a heart attack

By Gitanjali Poonia

Those pop-up Trump shops? Some are rebranding as anti-Biden stores

By Jennifer Graham

Drake withdraws himself from the 2022 Grammy Awards

By Gitanjali Poonia

Recursion Pharma scores multibillion-dollar mega deal with Swiss drug titan

By Art Raymond

Shorthanded Runnin’ Utes are flourishing under Craig Smith, all things considered

By Jay Drew