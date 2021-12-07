All 3 Utah FBS coaches named finalists for national coach of the year

BYU, Utah and Utah State fans disagree with each other about a lot of things, but there’s at least one thing they can unite in: They’ve all got good coaches leading “their” football teams.

On Tuesday, BYU’s Kalani Sitake, Utah’s Kyle Whittingham and Utah State’s Blake Anderson were all named among just 13 finalists for the national coach of the year award, named after legendary coach Eddie Robinson.

Sitake has coached BYU to two straight 10-win seasons, Whittingham led Utah to its first-ever Pac-12 Conference championship as it has grieved the loss of two players — Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe — in the last year, and Anderson was in charge as Utah State went from a one-win team a year ago to Mountain West Conference champions in his first season in Logan.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 20.