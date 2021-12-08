 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ next year

‘Jeopardy’ gave an update who the host will be next year

By Gitanjali Poonia
Ken Jennings, left, and Mayim Bialik.
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020, left, and actress Mayim Bialik appears at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2018. Bialik and Jennings will continue as tag-team hosts of “Jeopardy!” throughout its 38th season, which will continue into 2022.
Associated Press

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are here to stay — at least for the rest of the season.

On Wednesday, “Jeopardy!” announced that the two will continue hosting the long-running game show throughout its 38th season, which will continue into 2022.

“We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer,” the “Jeopardy!” account tweeted out.

Season 39 is scheduled to air in July next year, according to Deadline. Who the permanent host for the show will be is still unclear. For now, we can continue enjoying the company of the former “Jeopardy!” champion and “The Big Bang Theory” star.

Both Jennings and Bialik were announced as hosts in September after Mike Richards was fired from his role as host and executive producer when controversial comments he made resurfaced.

Bialik is also set to host a spinoff of the show, “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” which is set to premiere in February, per the Deseret News. The show will also be executive produced by Davies. The show will feature 15 students from colleges and universities competing for $100,000.

