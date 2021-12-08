Photographer offers free photo sessions for pets who are at the end of life

Julia Earhart has a natural ability to capture special moments of people with their loved ones.

When Annelise Nearon reached out requesting photos with Cudi, her 8-year-old Labrador mix diagnosed with terminal cancer, Earhart immediately said yes, according to The Detroit News.

Earhart, based in Michigan, loves animals. She supports local pet stores and sponsors senior dogs. Benny, a 2-year-old golden retriever, and Bonnie, a 1-year-old golden retriever-mix, are Earhart’s current companions.

The experience left her wanting to offer these “end-of-life” photo sessions for free.

“After that session, it made me realize just how important your bond with your animal, who is sometimes your best friend, can be,” Earhart said, per The Detroit News.

“Photos aren’t something a lot of pet owners might think about doing, but I know how much I love my dogs, and I know how much that would mean to me.”

When her friend received the photos, she started sobbing, said Earhart in an interview with Fox News.

“I understand that treatment is expensive. Medicine is expensive for helping dogs with the end of life,” Earhart said. “I kind of was like why don’t I offer this for free to help people out to have these memories.”

She, too, had a cancer scare with her dog, Benny, which she only saw as a sign to help others who may be going through a tough time saying goodbye to their pets.