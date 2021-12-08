3 keys to BYU’s 82-71 win over Utah State

No. 24 BYU defeated in-state rival Utah State 82-71 Wednesday night at the Marriott Center. It marks the Cougars’ 10th consecutive win over the Aggies.
Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:
- BYU hit 11 3-pointers, including three by Trevin Knell, who scored a season-high 13 points.
- The Cougars led by as many as 20 in the second half only to watch USU whittle the deficit down to seven with one minute remaining. BYU hit 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute.
- While Justin Bean scored a game-high 20 points for the Aggies, Alex Barcello finished with 17 while Te’Jon Lucas and Fousseyni Traore each had 14. Traore was 8 of 8 from the free throw line on the night.
