3 keys to BYU’s 82-71 win over Utah State

No. 24 BYU defeated in-state rival Utah State 82-71 Wednesday night at the Marriott Center. It marks the Cougars’ 10th consecutive win over the Aggies.

Grid View BYU and Utah State play an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) defends Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) as BYU and Utah State play an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah State Aggies guard Rylan Jones (15) loses control of the ball with Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) defending as BYU and Utah State play an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) dives after a loose ball as Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) falls over him as BYU and Utah State play an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) drives on Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) as BYU and Utah State play an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) dives after a loose ball as Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) falls over him as BYU and Utah State play an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win: