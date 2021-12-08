Kalani Sitake has reportedly spoken to Oregon about its head coaching vacancy

The chatter that BYU Cougars head football coach Kalani Sitake could take over that position with the Oregon Ducks grew a little bit louder on Wednesday night.

The Oregonian’s John Canzano reported via Twitter that “Oregon Ducks have talked with BYU coach Kalani Sitake about their coaching vacancy, per source.”

The nature of those talks is unknown, but Canzano also reported Wednesday night that Oregon has asked permission to interview Cal Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox.

Additionally, Canzano reported that the Ducks are “also talking with at least two other candidates,” one of which he said currently works in the NFL.

Canzano reported the Wilcox news first, then Sitake, then the information about the other candidates.

It is not known how wide a net Oregon has or will cast in search for its next head coach after Mario Cristobal left earlier this week for the same position with the Miami Hurricanes.

Sitake, 46, guided BYU to 11 wins last season, and would do the same if the Cougars can beat the UAB Blazers in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 18.

He has an overall record of 48-28 in six seasons at the helm of the BYU program.

Sitake spent the 2015 season as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Oregon’s rival Oregon State before taking the top job with the Cougars.