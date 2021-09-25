Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah’s 24-13 win over Washington State

In a game it turned the ball over three times and fumbled seven times, Utah was able to make key plays when it counted, coming up with a go-ahead touchdown and a pick-six in the fourth quarter to win its Pac-12 opener over Washington State, 24-13.

Clark Phillips III picked off Washington State quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and ran it 54 yards the other way for a Utah touchdown, putting the game out of reach. Utah’s defense allowed 318 yards, including 248 passing yards, but were able to stop the Cougars when it mattered, holding WSU to just 13 points despite being on the field for over 35 minutes. Utah’s defense was superb on third down, holding the Cougars to 4-of-15 on the key down

Utah scored the go-ahead touchdown, finding the end zone for the first time since the second quarter, as TJ Pledger hit pay dirt from 20 yards out and — importantly — did not fumble. Utah went up 17-13 with 4:43 remaining. It was the exclamation point on an eight-play, 72-yard drive that featured two nice passes from Cam Rising.

Grid View Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Utah won the game 24-13. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah linebacker Karene Reid (32) intercepts a pass from Washington State during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah’s Solomon Enis (21), Cameron Rising (7) and Britain Covey celebrates their win against Washington State after an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Utah won the game 24-13. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) celebrates is his touchdown with his teammates during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Utah won the game 24-13. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah tight end Brant Kuithe (80) gets tackled by Washington State linebacker Justus Rogers while running for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Utah won the game 24-13. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah wide receiver Munir McClain (13) and Utah linebacker Karene Reid (32) celebrates the victory against Washington State during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Utah won the game 24-13. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah running back TJ Pledger, left, gets tackled by Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson during a touchdown of an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Utah won the game 24-13. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah running back TJ Pledger, right, runs past Washington State defenders while getting pressured during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Utah won the game 24-13. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Washington State quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (18) gets tackled by Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, bottom, during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Utah won the game 24-13. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah’s linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates with this teammates after an intercept against Washington State during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Utah won the game 24-13. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) tackles Washington State quarterback Jarrett Guarantano during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson, left, celebrates with his teammates after their first touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah and Washington State compete during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) gets pressured Washington State defense compete during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah safety Brandon McKinney, right, tackles Washington State running back Deon McIntosh (3) during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna celebrates after an intercept during an NCAA college football game against Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah running back Micah Bernard (2) gets tackled by Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Washington State quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (18) gets pressured by Utah defense during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah linebacker Karene Reid (32) intercepts a pass from Washington State during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah football team warms-up before they compete against Washington State before an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Washington State warms-up before they compete against Utah during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah football team warms-up before they compete against Washington State before an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah football team warms-up before they compete against Washington State before an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Washington State warms-up before they compete against Utah during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

In a truly unbelievable game, the Utes kept fumbling. Thanks to a great run by TJ Pledger, who had a nice stutter-step on a 59-yard gain, and a 7-yard run by Chris Curry, the Utes had the ball on the WSU one-yard line, but on the next play, Curry fumbled.

After Curry’s fumble, the Utes forced a 3-and-out, and — what else — Covey fumbled on the punt return but, mercifully for Utah, it went out of bounds. On the ensuing drive, Pledger scored a touchdown to put the Utes up for good.

End of 3rd Quarter

Utah’s special teams woes continue. The Utes’ poor red zone offense couldn’t score a touchdown, so Utah kicker Jadon Redding attempted a 31-yard field goal that would have tied the game, but he kicked it wide left.

Utah’s offense continues to fumble. And fumble. And fumble.

Make that five fumbles for the Utes, with two of those lost. It could be a lot worse, with at least two more fumbles negated because the player was ruled down first.

Devin Lloyd made the play of the game with an insanely athletic interception, tipping it to himself and giving the Utes great field position in the red zone, but that was negated by a Ja’Quinden Jackson fumble.

TJ Pledger scores a touchdown to secure the lead for @Utah_Football.



Micah Bernard fumbled the ball to start the third quarter. That fumble set up a touchdown from Washington State quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. WSU has been able to get whatever they want over the middle most of the game today.

Utah got lucky on the ensuing drive, as Cole Fotheringham looked to have coughed the ball up, but was ruled down. Cam Rising looked to have a miscommunication with Dalton Kincaid, who broke one way while Rising threw another way. On third down, Rising looked to have Theo Howard open for a second, but overthrew him, and the Utes had to settle for a field goal, which Redding made.

Halftime

Utah has the lead at halftime despite being outgained 212-96 on offense through two quarters. Washington State has been able to move the ball easier than Utah — especially over the middle of the field — getting into the red zone three times, but the Utes have been able to hold the Cougars to just two field goals, thanks to red zone stands and an interception by Karene Reid. The defensive line is performing better than the last two weeks, with three sacks in the first half.

Cam Rising is 4-for-7 for 26 yards, with Micah Bernard rushing six times for 23 yards as the offense has struggled much of the game.

Cam Rising and Britain Covey were essential on the Utes’ lone touchdown drive, as Rising rushed for 31 yards, Covey gained 14 on a jet sweep, then backup quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson scored on a designed run.

Utes lead WSU 7 - 3.



Utah’s offense needs to step it up in the second half, as the defense could start getting tired if the time of possession — 22 minutes for WSU, 8 minutes for Utah — stays on the same pace.

End of 1st Quarter

The quarter ends scoreless. Washington State was moving the ball much better than Utah, getting into Utes territory in both drives, but Utah’s defense was able to hold the Cougars scoreless — first on a fourth-down stop and then on an interception by Karene Reid.

Utah’s offense has struggled so far, with just 36 yards of offense. Quarterback Cam Rising and running back Micah Bernard have struggled with a couple handoffs, with one fumble and another near-fumble. Rising has missed tight end Brant Kuithe twice on third down.

Pregame prep

