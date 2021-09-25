Live coverage: No. 15 BYU leads USF 28-6 at halftime

Second quarter

USF settled down considerably after an awful first quarter, especially offensively. The Bulls were able to string together a couple of long drives — one of 13 plays and another of 12 — and they got some points on the board, although BYU kept them out of the end zone and USF had to settle for a pair of field goals.

Then after all that, the Cougars ultimately grew their lead on a 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended when Baylor Romney found Neil Pau’u from nine yards out.

For the half, BYU is outgaining USF 279-146. Romney is a tremendous 13 of 16 for 181 yards and two touchdowns and has found five different receivers. Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa have 43 and 36 rushing yards, respectively (Romney has 19). Allgeier has punched in two touchdowns.

First quarter

The Cougars were absolutely dominant from the very start of the game. They opened things up with a 4-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, then forced a 3-and-out on the ensuing USF possession.

A 5-play, 65-yard touchdown drive from the Cougars followed, then another defensive 3-and-out. BYU then forced a turnover and scored a touchdown on an 8-play, 34-yard drive.

The Cougars tallied 179 yards of offense in the quarter.

Baylor Romney with another bomb. This time to Puka Nacua. pic.twitter.com/HotpTgAMZe — The Blue Brethren (@BlueBrethren) September 26, 2021

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game.