Utah football program, others react to death of Aaron Lowe

As word began to spread Sunday that Utah Utes football player Aaron Lowe was killed in a shooting early in the morning and another person was seriously injured, the University of Utah community and a host of Lowe’s teammates expressed their thoughts, as did a number of other prominent figures.

“We are devastated by the loss of Aaron Lowe earlier this morning,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement. “Aaron was a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage. Our prayers are with Aaron’s family, friends, teammates and all who knew and loved him.

“We also express our deepest concern for the other individual who has been hospitalized as a result of this tragic incident. We have been in communication with Aaron’s family and we are providing support to them, as well as to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in all of our athletics programs, and our focus will remain on them.”

Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement, “We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”

University of Utah president Taylor Randall said in a statement, “This morning I was heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe. Aaron’s life was cut short in a callous act of gun-violence off-campus, in which a second individual was also injured.

Grid View Samuelu Elisaia, former University of Utah football player and teammate of sophomore defensive back Aaron Lowe closes his eyes as he pays respect infront of a makeshift memorial at the incident of shooting on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. University of Utah sophomore and football defensive back Aaron Lowe was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a house party. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Samuelu Elisaia, right, former University of Utah football player and teammate of sophomore defensive back Aaron Lowe and University of Utah student, Madison Jacobus embraces each other infront of a makeshift memorial at the incident of shooting on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. University of Utah sophomore and football defensive back Aaron Lowe was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a house party. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

This morning I have met with Coach Kyle Whittingham, Athletics Director Mark Harlan, Vice President for Student Affairs Lori McDonald and Interim Chief Safety Officer Keith Squires to impress upon them the need to do everything we can to support our student-athletes, and our athletic and campus communities at this difficult time.

Aaron was a talented athlete, fierce competitor, respected teammate, friend, and a loving son and brother. Aaron was also the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship which makes his death even more difficult. We mourn this senseless loss and will do all we can to comfort Aaron’s family.

The second individual also injured in the event is being cared for at a local hospital. Out of respect for this person’s privacy I won’t comment further except to say I know the University of Utah community joins me in expressing hope and best wishes for recovery.

I want to thank the Salt Lake City Police Department who are currently investigating this murder to hold those responsible accountable for Aaron’s death.”

Many current teammates and former Utah football players expressed thoughts on Twitter, with a number of them referencing the death of Lowe’s close friend and teammate Ty Jordan last winter in an accidental shooting.

Rest in Love Alowe — Nephi Sewell (@jungleboii02) September 26, 2021

God bless A Lowe’s soul. Can’t keep losing brothers left and right. — Nick Ford (@NickFord55) September 26, 2021

Rest in Love A Lowe. Love you brother. — Hauati Pututau (@hpututau41) September 26, 2021

Rest In Peace My brothea! You will forever be in my heart pic.twitter.com/9gbnb8DtAb — Xavier Carlton (@xaviercarlton44) September 26, 2021

I love you fam @Ezmoneylowe — Ja'Quinden Jackson (@leg3ndaryjaay) September 26, 2021

Rest in Peace Big Bro — Micah Bernard (@ctb_mb) September 26, 2021

Rest In Peace A Lowe. Love you brother. — Cameron Rising (@crising7) September 26, 2021

Why do the good have to die young? Love you brother. Rest in paradise — devin lloyd (@DevinLloyd_) September 26, 2021

No way… rest in love brother #LLAL — Jaren Kump™ (@jarenkump68) September 26, 2021

You’ll be missed A Lowe… Rest In Peace fam — Solomon Enis (@SolomonEnis) September 26, 2021

Rest easy baby Love you A Lowe… — Jadon Redding (@jadonlr) September 26, 2021

Rest In Peace ALowe — Theo Howard (@Theo_Howard14) September 26, 2021

Prayers to the Lowe Family & to the @Utah_Football family!! You will be missed — ZMO (@PresMoss2) September 26, 2021

Unreal tragic news about Aaron Lowe. I don’t even know what to say. Been in shock since I heard. I’m praying for his family and this football team. Unbelievable — Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) September 26, 2021

Makes me so sick waking up to news like this. A Lowe you will be missed. My heart is my @Utah_Football family — Lørd Įmpälêr (@lionel_nacua) September 26, 2021

A lowe i love you forever man. My lil brother forever — J.Nurse (@UnoQuatroJ14) September 26, 2021

Dang man. I’m devastated! Rest In Peace, Aaron. Playing for you today. UBoyz for life — Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) September 26, 2021

@Ezmoneylowe I love you little brother. Fly high king — Julian Blackmon (@JumpManJu32) September 26, 2021

Ty and Alowe were two of the most genuine and nicest people I have met. This can’t be real. Please pray for their families and Utah football. pic.twitter.com/rMGLObSGBT — DYLAN SLAVENS (@dylanslavenz) September 26, 2021

Man. No way. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace ALowe https://t.co/xTyYFEx6f5 — Kenneth Goobie Scott (@Kscott_2) September 26, 2021

Other notable figures also reacted to the news, as did organizations linked to Utah football.

Abby and I mourn with our @UUtah family and friends at the tragic passing of Aaron Lowe this morning. Our prayers are with his family at this terribly difficult time. — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) September 26, 2021

My heart is with the family and friends of Aaron Lowe on this tragic morning. Aaron was an exceptional and talented young man who was loved by those close to him, the @UUtah community, and Salt Lake City. — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) September 26, 2021

Our deepest condolences to Aaron Lowe's family, teammates, friends and the entire Utah community. https://t.co/jLbaZBHQ47 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 26, 2021

Rest In Peace, Aaron. Our thoughts are with you, your family and @Utah_Football. https://t.co/QJiXDQ44jO — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) September 26, 2021

Our hearts are broken for the @Utah_Football and Lowe families.



May Aaron rest in peace. https://t.co/2ys4430w2h — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) September 26, 2021

Our hearts are with the entire @Utah_Football family during this difficult time ♥️ https://t.co/yhAhnMccWL — Cal Football (@CalFootball) September 26, 2021

Our thoughts are with the Utah program and the Lowe Family today.



Rest in peace, Aaron. https://t.co/WUskaRclWi — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 26, 2021

Thinking about our Utah family through this difficult time. #LLAL https://t.co/i2NCQvvini — USC Football (@USC_FB) September 26, 2021

Peace, prayers and love to the Lowe Family and ALL Utes. Utah Football is strong. Always have been, always will be. Mourning with you at this very sacred time. https://t.co/pcSqiuFQlt — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) September 26, 2021

Sending our love and condolences to @Utah_Football and the Lowe family. — Kalani F Sitake (@kalanifsitake) September 26, 2021

God Bless the University of Utah Football Players, Coaches and entire Utah fan base

Rest in Love and Peace Aaron Lowe



Go Utes pic.twitter.com/tNu24rHkhe — Jack Damuni (@JackDamuni) September 26, 2021

I’m so sorry for your guys loss. Prayers for your football family and Lowe’s family my heart goes out to all of you guys during this tough time. — Harvey Unga (@unga45) September 26, 2021

Heartbreaking to wake up to the news of Aaron Lowe. To the @Utah_Football team and Aaron’s family, you are in our prayers. Life is too precious — Fesi Sitake (@fsitake) September 26, 2021

Thoughts and prayers to my brothers up north. Could not imagine losing a teammate or a brother. https://t.co/BINgJ2Zlvg — Kyle Griffitts (@Coachkyle42) September 26, 2021

Our thoughts are with Aaron, his family and @Utah_Football. https://t.co/gWKxRaLk16 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 26, 2021

Our hearts are with you @Utah_Football ♥️ https://t.co/XTyKHiT2QV — Weber State Football (@weberstatefb) September 26, 2021

Rest In Peace Aaron Lowe https://t.co/pJXc7uVNPy — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 26, 2021

Sending love from the Utah Jazz family ❤️ — utahjazz (@utahjazz) September 26, 2021