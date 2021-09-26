 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Utah football program, others react to death of Aaron Lowe

Lowe was killed in a shooting early in the morning and the University of Utah community and a host of Lowe’s teammates expressed their thoughts.

By Ryan McDonald
Aaron Lowe
Utah Athletics

As word began to spread Sunday that Utah Utes football player Aaron Lowe was killed in a shooting early in the morning and another person was seriously injured, the University of Utah community and a host of Lowe’s teammates expressed their thoughts, as did a number of other prominent figures.

“We are devastated by the loss of Aaron Lowe earlier this morning,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement. “Aaron was a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage. Our prayers are with Aaron’s family, friends, teammates and all who knew and loved him.

“We also express our deepest concern for the other individual who has been hospitalized as a result of this tragic incident. We have been in communication with Aaron’s family and we are providing support to them, as well as to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in all of our athletics programs, and our focus will remain on them.”

Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement, “We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”

University of Utah president Taylor Randall said in a statement, “This morning I was heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe. Aaron’s life was cut short in a callous act of gun-violence off-campus, in which a second individual was also injured.

This morning I have met with Coach Kyle Whittingham, Athletics Director Mark Harlan, Vice President for Student Affairs Lori McDonald and Interim Chief Safety Officer Keith Squires to impress upon them the need to do everything we can to support our student-athletes, and our athletic and campus communities at this difficult time.

Aaron was a talented athlete, fierce competitor, respected teammate, friend, and a loving son and brother. Aaron was also the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship which makes his death even more difficult. We mourn this senseless loss and will do all we can to comfort Aaron’s family.

The second individual also injured in the event is being cared for at a local hospital. Out of respect for this person’s privacy I won’t comment further except to say I know the University of Utah community joins me in expressing hope and best wishes for recovery.

I want to thank the Salt Lake City Police Department who are currently investigating this murder to hold those responsible accountable for Aaron’s death.”

Many current teammates and former Utah football players expressed thoughts on Twitter, with a number of them referencing the death of Lowe’s close friend and teammate Ty Jordan last winter in an accidental shooting.

Other notable figures also reacted to the news, as did organizations linked to Utah football.

