BYU jumps to No. 13 in Associated Press, No. 15 in Coaches poll

BYU kept moving upward in the latest college football polls following its 35-27 win over South Florida on Saturday.

The Cougars jumped two spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press poll, released Sunday, while they also moved up one spot to No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

BYU moved to 4-0 on the season by building a 28-6 halftime lead over the Bulls late Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium, then holding on for the eight-point win after USF scored three second-half touchdowns.

The Cougars’ move up in the polls was aided by losses from both Iowa State and Clemson, two teams ranked ahead of BYU last week. Baylor, who the Cougars will play on Oct. 16, beat the Cyclones and jumped into the polls at No. 21 in the AP and No. 24 in the Coaches.

Up next for BYU is a Friday night game at in-state rival Utah State.

The top three is the same in both polls — Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2 and Oregon at No. 3. In the AP poll, Penn State moved up one spot to No. 4 and Iowa up one to No. 5, with Oklahoma dropped down to sixth after a close 16-13 win over West Virginia. In the Coaches, the Sooners are No. 4, down one spot from third, while Iowa is No. 5.

UCLA is the only other Pac-12 team outside of Oregon in the polls. The Bruins beat Stanford 35-24 Saturday and are now No. 20 in both polls, a four-spot jump in both.