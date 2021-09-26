 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

BYU jumps to No. 13 in Associated Press, No. 15 in Coaches poll

The Cougars moved to 4-0 on the season by beating South Florida 35-27 late Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium

By Brandon Judd
Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) motions first down after a run as BYU and USF play a college football game.
Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) motions first down after a run as BYU and USF play a college football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. BYU won 35-27.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU kept moving upward in the latest college football polls following its 35-27 win over South Florida on Saturday.

The Cougars jumped two spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press poll, released Sunday, while they also moved up one spot to No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

BYU moved to 4-0 on the season by building a 28-6 halftime lead over the Bulls late Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium, then holding on for the eight-point win after USF scored three second-half touchdowns.

The Cougars’ move up in the polls was aided by losses from both Iowa State and Clemson, two teams ranked ahead of BYU last week. Baylor, who the Cougars will play on Oct. 16, beat the Cyclones and jumped into the polls at No. 21 in the AP and No. 24 in the Coaches.

Up next for BYU is a Friday night game at in-state rival Utah State.

The top three is the same in both polls — Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2 and Oregon at No. 3. In the AP poll, Penn State moved up one spot to No. 4 and Iowa up one to No. 5, with Oklahoma dropped down to sixth after a close 16-13 win over West Virginia. In the Coaches, the Sooners are No. 4, down one spot from third, while Iowa is No. 5.

UCLA is the only other Pac-12 team outside of Oregon in the polls. The Bruins beat Stanford 35-24 Saturday and are now No. 20 in both polls, a four-spot jump in both.

Next Up In Brigham Young

Loading comments...

The Latest

BYU football: October could be frightful for now No. 13 Cougars if they don’t get their defensive problems figured out

By Jay Drew

High school football: RPI rankings Week 7 update, top teams remain same in all six classifications

By James Edward

Utah State football report card: Aggies’ issues in red zone, special teams costly in loss to Boise State

By Brandon Judd

BYU football report card: Cougars get mixed marks in win over USF

By Ryan McDonald

Ryder Cup: Utah’s Tony Finau falls to Ian Poulter in singles match, but Americans storm to easy victory over Europeans

By Jay Drew

Aaron Lowe’s death another tragedy for Utah football team still mourning loss of Ty Jordan

By Jeff Call