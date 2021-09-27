 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Congress has an important week coming up. Here’s what to expect

The Democratic-controlled Congress will have a number of topics to cover this week, paving the way for chaos

By Herb Scribner
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a joint session of Congress.
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., applaud as President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Congress will have a busy week to end the month of September, focusing on a number of important issues that will have a long-term impact on the United States.

What’s happening in Congress right now?

Indeed, per NPR, Congress is facing a number of huge problems right now:

  • The government could shut down by Friday.
  • The U.S. is nearing its debt limit.
  • An infrastructure bill is still hanging in the balance.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., told NBC News that the upcoming week shows how much drama Congress is about to have.

  • “Everything’s drama. We play drama with people’s lives. We can’t shut the government down. We’re going to shut the government down in the middle of a pandemic? It’s the most irresponsible action that anybody could take,” she said. “And it’s the same on the debt limit. It’s total political rhetoric, drama. And it is real people’s lives, it’s our position in the world...”

What’s happening in Congress this week?

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from Congress this week.

Monday — The Senate will vote to avoid a government shutdown and debt default. The government could shut down if Republicans and Democrats don’t reach a deal by Friday, according to NBC News.

  • Republicans said they will block the Senate’s bill.

Thursday — The House will vote on an infrastructure bill.

  • Democrats will likely block this bill to vote on a different infrastructure package, hoping to use their leverage of denying the first bill to earn support for the second bill, NBC News reports.

Why it matters

The deadlines for a potential government shutdown and the debt ceiling deadline are creating a tumultuous week for Congress, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • “Biden’s domestic agenda is hanging in the balance, at risk of collapse and political fallout if he and Democratic leaders cannot pull their party together to deliver what could be a signature piece of legislation and the biggest overhaul of government priorities in decades,” according to The Associated Press.

