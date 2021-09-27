 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

UCLA’s Chip Kelly addresses the Aaron Lowe tragedy: ‘It puts things in perspective for everybody’

Bruins coach offers his thoughts and prayers to the University of Utah and the Lowe family. Aaron Lowe, a Utah defensive back, was fatally shot at a house party over the weekend

By Jeff Call
UCLA coach Chip Kelly, left, talks to quarterback quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) during a game against Stanford Saturday.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly, left, talks to quarterback quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) during a game against Stanford Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Kelly opened up his Monday press conference by expressing his condolences to the University of Utah and the Aaron Lowe family regarding Lowe’s death over the weekend.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press

UCLA coach Chip Kelly opened his weekly question-and-answer session with the media Monday by paying tribute to University of Utah defense back Aaron Lowe, who was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Salt Lake City.

“I’d first like to say that our thoughts and prayers are out with the University of Utah and Aaron Lowe’s family about the tragedy that happened over the weekend,” Kelly said. “It puts things in perspective for everybody.”

Kelly acknowledged the difficult period the Utes have gone through after losing star running back Ty Jordan last December.

“I know they lost a player last offseason. He was actually really close with Aaron and he was representing (Jordan) so it’s a tough thing for them,” Kelly said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those guys.”

Kelly added that he would talk to his players about the tragedy later Monday and that he texted Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

Utah and UCLA meet Oct. 30 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Next Up In University of Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

How the (future) Big 12 and Pac-12 did over the weekend

By Brandon Judd

Zack Moss picked a perfect time for a breakout game (plus Week 3 Utah ties roundup)

By Brandon Judd

Head to Flaming Gorge to see Utah’s beautiful autumn scenery in a less-crowded setting

By Flaming Gorge

6 fall activities you and your family shouldn’t miss in Cache County

By Cache Valley Visitors Bureau

5 things to know about choosing a fall/winter wedding venue

By This Is The Place

1 quick way to stop COVID-19 variants from spreading

By Herb Scribner