UCLA coach Chip Kelly opened his weekly question-and-answer session with the media Monday by paying tribute to University of Utah defense back Aaron Lowe, who was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Salt Lake City.

“I’d first like to say that our thoughts and prayers are out with the University of Utah and Aaron Lowe’s family about the tragedy that happened over the weekend,” Kelly said. “It puts things in perspective for everybody.”

Kelly acknowledged the difficult period the Utes have gone through after losing star running back Ty Jordan last December.

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly starts his Monday morning press conference by sending thoughts and prayers to the family of Aaron Lowe and @Utah_Football. pic.twitter.com/5YvwpGMKFI — James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) September 27, 2021

“I know they lost a player last offseason. He was actually really close with Aaron and he was representing (Jordan) so it’s a tough thing for them,” Kelly said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those guys.”

Kelly added that he would talk to his players about the tragedy later Monday and that he texted Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

Utah and UCLA meet Oct. 30 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.