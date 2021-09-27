How the (future) Big 12 and Pac-12 did over the weekend

With BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference, there are now two Power Five conferences in which a large swath of college football fans in Utah have a vested interest, joining the Pac-12.
During Week 4 of the 2021 college football season, the Big 12 (for this story’s purposes, the Big 12 refers to how it will be constituted once Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC, not how it is now) had two ranked teams lose to unranked opponents — Iowa State fell to Baylor 31-29, while Oklahoma State knocked off Kansas State 31-20. That sets up a big showdown between Baylor and Oklahoma State next Saturday.
West Virginia almost provided a third upset before losing to Oklahoma 16-13, though TCU (to SMU) and Kansas (to Duke) lost in nonconference play.
Of the four future Big 12 additions, BYU stayed the course with a 35-27 win over South Florida, while Houston edged Navy 28-20.
In the Pac-12, all 12 teams played conference games, and luckily for the league, neither of the Pac-12’s ranked teams lost. Oregon outlasted Arizona 41-19, while UCLA beat Stanford 35-24.
One of the biggest surprises, though, was Oregon State running past USC 45-27 at the Coliseum, dropping the Trojans to 1-2 in conference play.
Here are all the results from both conferences over the weekend, plus what’s up next for each team in the conferences (rankings are what they were last week, not updated from Sunday).
Big 12
(Future Big 12 teams in bold)
No. 4 Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13
- Up next for West Virginia: vs. Texas Tech
Baylor 31, No. 14 Iowa State 29
- Up next for Baylor: at Oklahoma State
- Up next for Iowa State: vs. Kansas
Oklahoma State 31, No. 25 Kansas State 20
- Up next for Oklahoma State: vs. Baylor
- Up next for Kansas State: vs. Oklahoma
SMU 42, TCU 34
- Up next for TCU: vs. Texas
Texas 70, Texas Tech 35
- Up next for Texas Tech: at West Virginia
Duke 52, Kansas 33
- Up next for Kansas: at Iowa State
No. 15 BYU 35, South Florida 27
- Up next for BYU: at Utah State
Houston 28, Navy 20
- Up next for Houston: at Tulsa
Bye: No. 8 Cincinnati, UCF
- Up next for Cincinnati: at Notre Dame
- Up next for UCF: at Navy
Pac-12
(Pac-12 teams in bold)
No. 3 Oregon 41, Arizona 19
- Up next for Oregon: at Stanford
- Up next for Arizona: Bye
No. 24 UCLA 35, Stanford 24
- Up next for UCLA: vs. Arizona State
- Up next for Stanford: vs. Oregon
Utah 24, Washington State 13
- Up next for Utah: Bye
- Up next for Washington State: at California
Washington 31, California 24
- Up next for Washington: at Oregon State
- Up next for California: vs. Washington State
Oregon State 45, USC 27
- Up next for Oregon State: vs. Washington
- Up next for USC: at Colorado
Arizona State 35, Colorado 13
- Up next for Arizona State: at UCLA
- Up next for Colorado: vs. USC
