How the (future) Big 12 and Pac-12 did over the weekend

With BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference, there are now two Power Five conferences in which a large swath of college football fans in Utah have a vested interest, joining the Pac-12.

During Week 4 of the 2021 college football season, the Big 12 (for this story’s purposes, the Big 12 refers to how it will be constituted once Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC, not how it is now) had two ranked teams lose to unranked opponents — Iowa State fell to Baylor 31-29, while Oklahoma State knocked off Kansas State 31-20. That sets up a big showdown between Baylor and Oklahoma State next Saturday.

West Virginia almost provided a third upset before losing to Oklahoma 16-13, though TCU (to SMU) and Kansas (to Duke) lost in nonconference play.

Of the four future Big 12 additions, BYU stayed the course with a 35-27 win over South Florida, while Houston edged Navy 28-20.

In the Pac-12, all 12 teams played conference games, and luckily for the league, neither of the Pac-12’s ranked teams lost. Oregon outlasted Arizona 41-19, while UCLA beat Stanford 35-24.

One of the biggest surprises, though, was Oregon State running past USC 45-27 at the Coliseum, dropping the Trojans to 1-2 in conference play.

Here are all the results from both conferences over the weekend, plus what’s up next for each team in the conferences (rankings are what they were last week, not updated from Sunday).

Big 12

(Future Big 12 teams in bold)

No. 4 Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13

Up next for West Virginia: vs. Texas Tech

Baylor 31, No. 14 Iowa State 29

Up next for Baylor: at Oklahoma State

Up next for Iowa State: vs. Kansas

Oklahoma State 31, No. 25 Kansas State 20

Up next for Oklahoma State: vs. Baylor

Up next for Kansas State: vs. Oklahoma

SMU 42, TCU 34

Up next for TCU: vs. Texas

Texas 70, Texas Tech 35

Up next for Texas Tech: at West Virginia

Duke 52, Kansas 33

Up next for Kansas: at Iowa State

No. 15 BYU 35, South Florida 27

Up next for BYU: at Utah State

Houston 28, Navy 20

Up next for Houston: at Tulsa

Bye: No. 8 Cincinnati, UCF

Up next for Cincinnati: at Notre Dame

Up next for UCF: at Navy

Pac-12

(Pac-12 teams in bold)

No. 3 Oregon 41, Arizona 19

Up next for Oregon: at Stanford

Up next for Arizona: Bye

No. 24 UCLA 35, Stanford 24

Up next for UCLA: vs. Arizona State

Up next for Stanford: vs. Oregon

Utah 24, Washington State 13

Up next for Utah: Bye

Up next for Washington State: at California

Washington 31, California 24

Up next for Washington: at Oregon State

Up next for California: vs. Washington State

Oregon State 45, USC 27

Up next for Oregon State: vs. Washington

Up next for USC: at Colorado

Arizona State 35, Colorado 13

Up next for Arizona State: at UCLA

Up next for Colorado: vs. USC