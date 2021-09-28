Utah football: Grappling with the tragic loss of Aaron Lowe

This article was first published as the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Tragedy has, once again, struck the University of Utah football program.

Nearly nine months to the day after freshman star running back Ty Jordan died last December, his close friend, defensive back Aaron Lowe, was shot and killed in Salt Lake City early last Sunday morning — hours after the Utes earned their first Pac-12 win of the season.

Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship just before the season kicked off and he changed his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor Jordan.

It’s hard to imagine what Utah’s coaches and players are going through right now.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”

The Utes have a bye this week and won’t play again until Oct. 9 at USC.

“Makes you realize that there is a lot more to life than a sporting event!! Hug those you love and tell them everyday, no one is promised tomorrow. ... R.I.P. ... condolences to the family, friends and all those he touched ...”

— packers

“This is absolutely terrible. I can’t believe that the U of U football team lost two good, promising young men in less than a year. Thoughts and prayers for the family, friends, teammates, coaches, and all others who knew and loved Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. We are all mourning with you.”

— Samwise

“We truly live in a violent world where so many innocent lives are taken. My heart goes out to the students and faculty at the University of Utah. I cannot imagine how difficult this will be for this team moving forward. Just a reminder that life can turn on a dime. There are a lot of good people on that campus, along with the resiliency demonstrated with the loss of Ty Jordan. Utah has certainly shown in the past the resiliency to overcome adversity. They will meet the challenge this time around too.”

— I Bleed Blue

