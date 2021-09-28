BYU announces 2022 game with Notre Dame, set for Oct. 8 in Las Vegas

The morning of BYU’s 2021 season opener against Arizona in Las Vegas, reports surfaced that the Cougars would return to Vegas to face Notre Dame in the 2022 season.

That news became official Tuesday, as BYU announced the game with Notre Dame, to be played Oct. 8, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We are really excited about the opportunity to return to Allegiant Stadium and face Notre Dame,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement. “This has been a process, with a lot of back-and-forth, to be able to find a return game in this series that would work for both sides. We feel very good about playing this game in Las Vegas, where Cougar Nation always shows out, and look forward to an incredible matchup and atmosphere.”

It will be the ninth meeting between BYU and Notre Dame, with the Fighting Irish holding a 6-2 series lead. It will be the first neutral-site meeting between the two schools.

Since Kalani Sitake took over as BYU’s head coach in 2016, the Cougars have played seven games in NFL stadium. BYU is 4-3 in those games, including the 24-16 victory over Arizona earlier this season.

This gives BYU 12 contracted opponents for the 2022 season. The Cougars will join the Big 12 Conference in 2023.

Here’s a look at BYU’s 2022 schedule, with the Notre Dame addition, per FB schedules:

Sept. 3, at South Florida

Sept. 10, Baylor

Sept. 17, at Oregon

Sept. 24, Wyoming

Sept. 30, Utah State

Oct. 8, vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas)

Oct. 15, Arkansas

Oct. 22, at Liberty

Nov. 5, at Boise State

Nov. 19, Dixie State

Nov. 26, at Stanford

TBA, East Carolina