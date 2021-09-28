 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

BYU announces 2022 game with Notre Dame, set for Oct. 8 in Las Vegas

The Cougars now have 12 scheduled opponents for the 2022 season

By Brandon Judd
BYU and Notre Dame will play in Las Vegas during the 2022 season.
BYU’s Kyle Van Noy defends Notre Dame’s TJ Jones as BYU and Notre Dame play Saturday, Oct. 20, 2012 in South Bend, Indiana. The Cougars and Fighting Irish will play in Las Vegas during the 2022 season.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The morning of BYU’s 2021 season opener against Arizona in Las Vegas, reports surfaced that the Cougars would return to Vegas to face Notre Dame in the 2022 season.

That news became official Tuesday, as BYU announced the game with Notre Dame, to be played Oct. 8, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We are really excited about the opportunity to return to Allegiant Stadium and face Notre Dame,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement. “This has been a process, with a lot of back-and-forth, to be able to find a return game in this series that would work for both sides. We feel very good about playing this game in Las Vegas, where Cougar Nation always shows out, and look forward to an incredible matchup and atmosphere.”

It will be the ninth meeting between BYU and Notre Dame, with the Fighting Irish holding a 6-2 series lead. It will be the first neutral-site meeting between the two schools.

Since Kalani Sitake took over as BYU’s head coach in 2016, the Cougars have played seven games in NFL stadium. BYU is 4-3 in those games, including the 24-16 victory over Arizona earlier this season.

This gives BYU 12 contracted opponents for the 2022 season. The Cougars will join the Big 12 Conference in 2023.

Here’s a look at BYU’s 2022 schedule, with the Notre Dame addition, per FB schedules:

  • Sept. 3, at South Florida
  • Sept. 10, Baylor
  • Sept. 17, at Oregon
  • Sept. 24, Wyoming
  • Sept. 30, Utah State
  • Oct. 8, vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas)
  • Oct. 15, Arkansas
  • Oct. 22, at Liberty
  • Nov. 5, at Boise State
  • Nov. 19, Dixie State
  • Nov. 26, at Stanford
  • TBA, East Carolina

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

By Herb Scribner

Why 37 seconds is a lot of time ... in the NFL

By Doug Robinson

Reports: 2 schools close to leaving MWC for AAC; Boise State ‘hoping’ for Big 12 invite

By Ryan McDonald

The real reason why Brian Laundrie’s mom called police on Dog the Bounty Hunter

By Herb Scribner

Traffic stop yields drugs and stolen COVID-19 vaccination cards, UHP says

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Endless GOP election audits have become a farce

By The Deseret News Editorial Board